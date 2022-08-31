17LIVE founder launches news site following failed Apple Online bid – Focus Taiwan

Ads

Taipei, Aug. 30 (CNA) Entrepreneur Joseph Phua (潘杰賢) on Tuesday announced the launch of Next Apple News, a new company set to employ 96 percent of Taiwan Apple Online’s laid-off workforce, following a failed bid to purchase the tabloid news site.

The announcement comes a day before the shuttering of Taiwan Apple Online, which laid off its entire workforce in the wake of founder Jimmy Lai’s (黎智英) arrest under Hong Kong’s National Security Law in September 2021, and the freezing of parent company Next Digital’s assets.

Phua, the Singaporean co-founder of Taiwan-based livestreaming platform 17LIVE, told a news conference Tuesday that Next Apple News would be formally launched on Sept.1.

He added that 96 percent of Taiwan Apple Online’s 280 staff had agreed to move to the new company.

Next Apple News is to be solely funded by Turn Capital, an investment company chaired by Phua, and is expected to receive an annual investment of between NT$300 million (US$9.86 million) and NT$400 million, according to Phua.

Taiwan Apple Online had announced on June 8 that it had been sold to an anonymous buyer, reported to be Phua.

However, no application was filed with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) for the deal to be reviewed, and on Tuesday Phua said the acquisition had been called off after Taiwan Apple Online’s purported owner, Hong Kong businessman Kenny Wee (黃浩), failed to provide him with the necessary legal documentation.

Phua said he had been invited by Wee to invest in Taiwan Apple Online. According to media report, Wee claimed he had been given the right to dispose of Taiwan Apple Digital’s assets by a Hong Kong court in the aftermath of a failed takeover bid of Next Digital.

While Phua did not elaborate on the role of Wee in facilitating his acquisition of Taiwan Apple Online, Next Digital has consistently denied Wee’s claims to ownership, insisting that the matter of Wee’s failed takeover had been settled out of court.

On Tuesday, the MOEA said that it had received a trademark registration for Next Apple News from Phua, adding that it would review the case to determine whether the logo for the company bears similarities to that of Taiwan Apple Online.

Turn Capital is allowed to operate Next Apple News because media is covered in its operating license, the ministry said.

However, any further influx of investment in the news outlet will be subject to review under related law on the ceilings of foreign investments in media, the MOEA added.

In addition to co-founding 17LIVE, the Taiwan-based Phua is also a founder of the dating app Paktor.

(By Yeh Kuan-ying, Chao Ching-yu, Wang Hsin-yu, Cheng Hung-ta and Shih Hsiu-chuan)

