New iPad Pro will fuse Mac and iPhone features, says latest leak out of Cupertino – HT Tech

Apple has been busy stuffing its M1 chips in the iPad lineup lately. The current generation iPad Pro models were the first ones to get it last year and this year, we saw the M1 chip making it to the more affordable iPad Air 5th Gen. The base iPad is the only one coming the A series chips that power the iPhones. While we don’t have much information over that, we now know that Apple could be continuing the saga with its M2 chip that is expected to launch this year.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has had a reliable stream of leaks related to Apple in the past, suggests that Apple is now planning to use the rumoured next generation M2 chip in the new iPad Pro. The M2 chip is expected to power the next generation MacBook models, which include the new MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The iPad Pro will also get the same but with a couple of more changes on the lines of the Mac,

The iPad Pro’s biggest upgrade will be the new Apple M2 chip, which is obviously expected to bring improved performance. The new chip will have the same basic architecture as the M1 chip but will have improved speed and efficiency. The reason behind that will be the 4nm TSMC process, which is currently is use by the current generation Android flagship smartphones.

Graphics on the M2 chip is expected to be upgrades, with the GPU expected to have 9-cores and 10-cores. This should give a notable boost to the performance.

But that’s not all for the new iPads. It is said that the new iPad Pro will get the MagSafe support, which will make it the first tablet to get wireless charging from Apple’s lineup.

What remains to be seen is whether the iPad Pro lineup sees tremendous price rise with these upgrades. Currently, the iPad lineup acts as a sort of feeder series to the Mac range. With the M2 chip in place, it could be possible that Apple may pitch the iPad Pro as an alternative computing option to the more “traditional” MacBook.



