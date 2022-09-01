Home Latest News Gurman: Apple preparing to launch its ‘widest array’ of new products ever...

Gurman: Apple preparing to launch its ‘widest array’ of new products ever this fall – 9to5Mac

By
Jeffrey Morgan
-
Ads

January 23
Chance Miller
– Jan. 23rd 2022 6:04 am PT


As we’ve rounded up multiple times so far, Apple has a number of new products set for release this year, ranging from the continuation of the Apple Silicon transition to the iPhone 14 and more. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is setting the stage to unveil the “widest array of new hardware products in its history” this fall…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletterBloomberg’s Mark Gurman explains that he’s been told Apple is saving a number of its announcements for the fall. These announcements range from a completely redesigned MacBook Air to a new iPad Pro and more:
To that end, I’m told that Apple is readying the widest array of new hardware products in its history this fall. That makes sense: My back-of-the-envelope list includes four new iPhones, a low-end MacBook Pro, an updated iMac, the new Mac Pro, a revamped MacBook Air, an AirPods Pro upgrade, three Apple Watches, a low-end iPad, and iPad Pros. 
Gurman also doubles down on his previous reporting that Apple will hold its first event of the year sometime in March or April, with the iPhone SE being one of the products announced there. According to today’s report, we shouldn’t expect Apple to unveil its redesigned iPad Pro during the spring event. “Given the more significant changes in the pipeline for this year, I’d expect the new iPad to come later than the spring,” Gurman says.
With this in mind, Gurman expects Apple’s spring event to focus on the iPhone SE 3, a new iPad Air, and potentially a new higher-end Mac of some sort. “I’d imagine Apple wants to bring the M1 Pro chip to another Mac in the first half of this year. That could mean a higher-end Mac mini or iMac,” he writes.
For more details on the latest rumors surrounding all of these products, you can check out our full roundup right here. What are you most excited to see from Apple this year? Let us know down in the comments!
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed.  Google News google-news
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.
Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com
Will these sketchy iPhone 14 features happen?
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro to have new ultra-wide sensor
Apple's next big product: A 'Reality' ecosystem
Will the iPhone 14 offer satellite communication?

source

Ads
Previous articleMotorola G62 review: Mild upgrades for early 5G adopters – HT Tech
Next articleThe Google Pixel 6a highlights everything wrong with the U.S. phone market – XDA Developers
Jeffrey Morgan
He loves to share his thoughts via Internet. Associate writer at Inferse.com, his prime focus is to review latest cameras and smartphones. He is the official photographer at Inferse.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR