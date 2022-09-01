iPad Pro extends brilliant 5K display through Sidecar [Setups] – Cult of Mac

Ads

By David Snow • 8:30 am, August 31, 2022

Apple has said many times it won’t produce a touch-screen Mac because that’s what iPads are for. But Sidecar functionality can make an iPad a touch-screen extension of a Mac, where you can drag and drop elements and work with them using Apple Pencil or your fingertips.

Today’s featured MacBook Pro setup mounts a big 5K display and an iPad Pro right next to each other. In the photograph, you can see the desktop wallpaper running right onto the tablet’s display through Sidecar (more on that below).

And who doesn’t love an all-Apple audio arsenal? This setup rocks paired OG HomePods, AirPods Max on a cool charging stand and AirPods, too.



Redditor Fuffret showcased the multitasking setup in a post entitled, “My Daily Driver.” The arrangement stands out because both the 34-inch LG UltraWide 5K2K display and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro next to it are mounted just so.

“The main monitor is a LG34 5k2k and mounted to an Ollin monitor arm, the second one is an iPad running Sidecar mounted to a random Amazon arm but is attached with a Zelal attachment,” he explained.

In the image, you can see the desktop wallpaper extends right onto the iPad’s screen because Sidecar is running. Both the external monitor and iPad run off a 2016 MacBook Pro that Fuffret said he wants to upgrade.

Sidecar functionality lets you use an iPad screen to extend or mirror your main screen. Using it, once you drag an item from your Mac screen your iPad screen, you can use the tablet’s touchscreen to manipulate it, writing, drawing, gesturing and more.

But you may notice in the photo that the iPad is in portrait (vertical) orientation. And Apple only support Sidecar use in landscape (horizontal) orientation.

“How are you using Sidecar in Portrait mode?” asked a commenter. “Has it changed recently as I thought it only supported landscape?”

Apparently there’s an app for that.

“It only supports landscape but I use an app ‘Better Display,’ which has a ton of great features one of which being the ability to cast a portrait monitor on your iPad that lets it be used seamlessly in portrait,” Fuffret replied.

Another commenter asked if Fuffret would buy the LG 5K2K again, now that it’s been out for quite a while.

Fuffret answered in the affirmative:

If it were to break and I had to get a new monitor i would not consider anything else. The flat display works great for lines and when I want to step back and use it like a TV. The ultra wide aspect ratio helps me fit many windows with them not feeling squished and the pixel density is the closest you’ll get to Retina.

Its drawbacks are a 60hrz refresh which I cannot notice. I’ve used faster displays (the iPad next to it is 120 or something I see no difference) and it not being an OLED. The larger 38/40 5k2k have a PPI too low (the same issue with any OLED ultrawide). I truly believe there is nothing like it currently out and would get one today without thinking about it.

Another cool aspect of Fuffret’s setup? The all-Apple audio arsenal.

He’s got paired OG HomePod smart speakers. Apple discontinued them despite their reputation for excellent sound. They later kept increasing in value on the used market. And some sort of larger alternative to the HomePod mini may soon come out.

Fuffret also uses AirPods Max over-ear noise-cancelling headphones and AirPods earbuds.

The charging stand he uses for the AirPods Max drew a request for a recommendation.

“It’s The Max Stand from Indiegogo, it charges them!” Fuffret said. “I had to wait two months to get it but I think they currently have a few in the U.S. ready to ship, they match all the colors that Apple made.”

Some folks inquired about Fuffret’s desktop wallpaper. He said they could find his edited version with light/dark mode or the original version.

“I did a lot to the background myself to get it to work across the two displays with different sizes and PPIs, I don’t know of a website that just has them ready-made for aligning across screens,” he said.

