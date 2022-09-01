The Great Salt Lake is shrinking – NASA satellite images | World Economic Forum – World Economic Forum

Ads

The Great Salt Lake is shrinking. Image: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

.chakra .wef-1vg6q84{font-weight:700;}Senior Writer, Formative Content

Share:

Stay up to date:

.chakra .wef-10kdnp0{margin-top:16px;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:1.388;}What’s the World Economic Forum doing about climate change?

License and Republishing

World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author alone and not the World Economic Forum.

Related topics:

Share:

A weekly update of the most important issues driving the global agenda

.chakra .wef-1yn4l5r{display:block;}@media screen and (min-width:37.5rem){.chakra .wef-1yn4l5r{display:inline;}}@media screen and (min-width:56.5rem){.chakra .wef-1yn4l5r{display:block;}}You can unsubscribe at any time using the link in our emails. For more details, review our .chakra .wef-12jlgmc{-webkit-transition:all 0.15s ease-out;transition:all 0.15s ease-out;cursor:pointer;-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;outline:none;color:inherit;font-weight:700;}.chakra .wef-12jlgmc:hover,.chakra .wef-12jlgmc[data-hover]{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;}.chakra .wef-12jlgmc:focus,.chakra .wef-12jlgmc[data-focus]{box-shadow:0 0 0 3px rgba(168,203,251,0.5);}privacy policy.

Privacy Policy & Terms of Service

© 2022 World Economic Forum

source