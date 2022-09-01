Home Latest News Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto News and Price Data – CoinDesk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a second letter calling off his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Plus, a closer look at Crypto.com’s reported lawsuit against a user after mistakenly sending refund of $10 million instead of $100.
