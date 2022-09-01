It's official! Apple WWDC 2022 to begin on June 6 with limited audience – Economic Times

Ads

Google I/O 2022: Pixel 7, Google Assistant, password-free tech; key takeaways from the event

No more lightning charging ports? Apple testing USB-C connector for future iPhones

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max specs revealed. This is how much the Apple devices will cost you

Ahead of the highly anticipated, Google I/O 2022, here is a quick recap of all the major announcements that took place during the I/O event in 2021. The tech giant had announced a slew of updates across its platforms.

At the I/O event last year, Google revealed that the Android 12 platform will feature a refreshing new look – the ‘Material You’ design. The new design came with an array of colours and customization. Its latest mobile OS also featured the ability to change the system colours to match the wallpaper of the user’s choice. The new-look came with a host of privacy features along with a privacy dashboard.

Google had announced that it was working on camera updates that would help in capturing and reproducing skin tones in images with utmost accuracy. Besides, the tech giant also announced that it will let users make animated photos from still photos. Users will be able to club two or more photos to create a moving GIF-like image. The technology company also said that it will be adding new types of Memories also the ones that are based on visual patterns in the photos of users.

One of the highlights of the 2021 event was, Google announcing a collaboration between its Wear OS and Samsung’s Tizen. The upcoming Google Pixel Watch is likely to be an outcome of this extraordinary combination of the expertise of the tech giants.

LaMDA is a conversational language model on Google’s neural network architecture called Transformer. While most language models are trained to answer questions, LaMDA is trained to engage in free-flowing conversations on any topic under the sun. Google gave a demo of the technology during the keynote. The technology is still in the research and development phase. However, experts feel that the technology might power Google Assistant and other Google products soon.

