'The Lost City' Movie Is Finally Streaming 'Free' (if You Already Pay) – CNET

It isn’t literally free, but it’s on Paramount Plus at no added cost to subscribers (and it’s free if you use a weeklong trial).

The Lost City hit cinemas on March 25 and had only been available in theaters — until now.

New movies have faced profound disruptions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which unhinged standard practices for when and where new movies begin streaming. Now, every studio and streaming service carves out its own rules, and it’s difficult to keep track of how long you’ll have to wait to stream a film and how much it’ll cost when you can.

The Lost City became available to stream on Paramount Plus early Tuesday in the US and Canada. It’ll be available to stream in Australia, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy later this year.

The movie is distributed by Paramount Pictures, which is owned by the same parent company as Paramount Plus.

The Lost City is sticking to Paramount’s recent track record of keeping its live-action movies in cinemas exclusively for 45 days before reaching the streaming service.

But Paramount doesn’t always switch a film over to streaming like clockwork. Its previous theatrical release, Jackass Forever, landed on Paramount Plus almost exactly 45 days after hitting cinemas, while the movie before that, Scream, took roughly a week longer at about 53 days. So don’t count on Top Gun: Maverick — the next highest-profile Paramount movie to come — to be steaming exactly 45 days after it lands in theaters May 24.

Paramount has been releasing some movies to stream on the same day they hit theaters, but these have typically been family- and kid-oriented films, like Clifford the Big Red Dog and The Paw Patrol Movie.

Paramount Plus requires a paid subscription, so nothing on the service is literally free — unless you watch it while you’re signed up on a free trial. Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial standard for all new members.

But for Paramount Plus subscribers, The Lost City is part of the library at no added cost. The service has never charged an extra fee to watch a movie there. And even though Paramount Plus has two different tiers, it has never “paywalled” a movie behind the higher-priced membership level.

