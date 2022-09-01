Bitcoin: Analysts’ take on where BTC could go next – AMBCrypto News

Ads

Ethereum may drop to $1k for the first time in two months if…

Thinking of shorting TRON? These updates might help you

Why Shiba Inu’s >400% ascension ended in a BONE-afied story

Are Arbitrum+Optimism stats pointing at beginning of L2 season

Uniswap [UNI] reaches new record as short-term relief continues

Bitcoin: Detailed on-chain analysis for BTC holders to minimize losses

Bitcoin ownership, miner reserve have a tale you have never heard of

Another Bitcoin drop awaits? Here’s what analysts are saying

Bitcoin whale addresses are accumulating- What could it mean for price

Bitcoin: Predicting BTC’s likely response to this support level

Ethereum may drop to $1k for the first time in two months if…

Are Arbitrum+Optimism stats pointing at beginning of L2 season

Ethereum investors need to know this before Merge takes place

Ethereum LTH, should you be cutting losses before Merge

Ethereum reaches crucial point as Merge bells continue to ring

Published

on

By

The king coin of cryptocurrencies continues to divide opinions among skeptics with its latest movement. After rejecting the $24.2K resistance, BTC prices have crashed below $23,450 at press time according to CoinMarketCap.

This rejection has raised many eyebrows in the community since market conditions have improved of late.

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz recently told Bloomberg that he remains doubtful if Bitcoin will push the $30K barrier anytime soon.

“Will Bitcoin get through USD 30,000 on this move up? We will see. I’m doubtful. I think we’re going to probably be in this range now. I quite frankly would be happy if we’re in a USD 20,000, USD 22,000, or USD 30,000 range for a while.”

Novogratz further stated, “We’re not seeing huge institutional flows, to be fair, but we’re not seeing anyone back away.”

That being said, a CryptoQuant insight recent signaled a bullish line across Bitcoin after seeing contract openings in the futures market.

According to the update, “expectations of an improvement in macro sentiment lead short-term betters to build positions in the futures market (open interest), betting on the momentum gain that could channel prices higher.”

Source: CryptoQuant

However, it remains to be seen if this futures-led rally can prove to be sustainable. This is true, especially for short-term investors who change positions quickly as they are sensitive to changes in general sentiment.

Another bullish indicator was laid out by prominent trader Tone Vays on his YouTube channel. He shed light on a historically bullish signal that preceded BTC’s bottoms in 2015 and 2018 bear markets.

According to Vays, a bullish signal could open up in “about three weeks” which could be as late as the end of August.

“I like the bullish structure here. This is the monthly Heikin-Ashi chart. I would like to see an actual MRI buy. Historically, these MRI buys have been incredible. Back in 2018, we had the perfect buying opportunity, back in 2015 as well. And if the bear market was longer [in 2013], I’m sure we could have gotten one back then as well. And here it is: the third ever MRI buy coming up in about three weeks unless the price rallies a lot significantly, which I hope it does, but we will see,”

DeFi Pulse Index to register a 105% rally? FARM factor has answer

Why Lido Finance [LDO] is still a king in the ETH staking world

Kanav is a journalist at AMBCrypto. He has a Masters in Media and International Conflict and is interested in areas of digital society, crypto developments in the political sphere and the socio-cultural impact of a crypto-society.

Bitcoin: Detailed on-chain analysis for BTC holders to minimize losses

Bitcoin ownership, miner reserve have a tale you have never heard of

Another Bitcoin drop awaits? Here’s what analysts are saying

Bitcoin whale addresses are accumulating- What could it mean for price

Bitcoin: Predicting BTC’s likely response to this support level

Another blank for Bitcoin [BTC] this week means this may be next

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Disclaimer: AMBCrypto’s content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

Ads

source