‘Mike’ Episode 3 Release Date & Time – Disney Plus Informer

The highly anticipated limited series ‘Mike’ will be released on Hulu and Disney+ (in some regions) beginning in August 2022. If you’re planning on watching along each week, here are all the details on when new episodes of ‘Mike’ are released.

Don’t worry, the next episode of ‘Mike’ is right around the corner as episode 3 will be hitting Hulu and on Disney+ under the Star banner in Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, September 01.

If you’re in the UK, ‘Mike’ will be launching on September 08 (Disney+ Day)!

‘Mike’ episode 3 will be released on Hulu and Disney+ at the following times:

New episodes of ‘Mike’ will be released on the following days on Hulu and Disney+ in Canada, Australia & New Zealand:

“Mike” will consist of 8 episodes. The series is branded as limited therefore there will just be one season.

From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya and showrunner Karin Gist (Our Kind of People) comes MIKE. The 8 part limited series tells the story of the dynamic and controversial life of boxing icon Mike Tyson, starring Trevante Rhodes!

Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Grace Zabriskie, Olunike Adeliyi and TJ Atoms also star.

