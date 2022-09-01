Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Crypto.com, Bitcoin & Solana — Asian Wrap 5 August – FXStreet

Ads

CRO price profit-taking reaction at the intended $0.15 target looks overpowering. A 21-day simple moving average could be viewed as the final supportive barrier for the Crypto.com uptrend. Invalidation of the downtrend scenario is a breach above $0.16.





Bitcoin price has halted all bullish production. The peer-to-peer digital currency has been experiencing erratic behavior since it hurdled the $21,000 barrier towards the end of July. Traders may continue to sideline their accounts in the coming days as the technicals suggest a wedging pattern is likely underway.





Solana price is struggling to recover from its downfall after the blockchain fell prey to a hack through external applications. Users revealed their funds were cleaned out, and wallets were compromised. The hack claimed 8,000 victims, draining the wallets of nearly $8 million. These events have resulted in a bearish sentiment among SOL holders and Solana’s recent decline.



Bitcoin price is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. The pioneer cryptocurrency is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside. Possibly, a daily close above $20,000 will push BTC higher and authenticate a falling wedge pattern breakout with eyes set on $23,000.

XRP recovery remains elusive despite firmly holding onto support at $0.32. A break above $0.34 appears to be a tall order for the bulls, hence the mundane price action at $0.33. The next few days will be important to the cross-border money remittance token.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced legal action against MicroStrategy and Michael Saylor for alleged tax evasion. Bitcoin’s largest public whale has run into legal trouble for tax fraud allegations in Washington DC.

Chainlink shows bearish signals underneath the hood that investors should be aware of. Since August 15, the token has fallen 36%. During the final trading week of August, the bulls have managed to recoup 6% of those losses.

Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.

