SHIB Gained Solid Traction Among Whales on Day Shiba Eternity Revealed – U.Today

Ads

Today, the team of the popular project Shiba Inu finally revealed some details about its long-awaited game, Shiba Eternity. In parallel, according to WhaleStats data, SHIB token became one of the most used smart contracts among the 5,000 largest Ethereum holders.

JUST IN: $SHIB @Shibtoken one of the MOST USED smart contracts among top 5000 #ETH whales in the last 24hrs🐳

We’ve also got $LDO, $LINK, $BOND, $AAVE & $BADGER on the list 👀

Whale leaderboard: https://t.co/kOhHps8XBB#SHIB #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/qz3uzGc7Ci

Interestingly, Ethereum holdings by whales began back in the spring, and with each bit of news about SHIB being accepted as a payment instrument or about Shibarium, the token’s value in the share of whales’ aggregate portfolio grew.

If we take the statistics for the top 100 largest Ethereum holders, it turns out that the average position size is 3.079 trillion SHIB, which is equivalent to $36 million. At the same time, the total share of SHIB held by these investors is 31% of the total token supply.

As written above, interest in SHIB and the share of the token in portfolios of large Ethereum holders grew in proportion to the amount of news about the project — whether it was the acceptance of SHIB as a payment for renting luxury yachts or buying expensive fashionable clothes or details about Shibarium, the Layer 2 solution from the Shiba Inu project. This time, however, the infotainment was the game Shiba Eternity.

The project is already in the testing phase in collaboration with PlaysideStudios. Next, the game will be available in the App Store and Google Play in two versions: the usual free version and P2E with NFT support.

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master’s program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Ads

source