Apple’s Self Service Repair now includes the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro – The Verge

A $49 rental kit lets you swap out the logic board or Touch ID sensor on a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro

Apple’s expanding its DIY repair program to include MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops equipped with the M1 chip. Once the program officially opens tomorrow, you’ll get to purchase genuine parts for the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the 14- and 16-inch 2021 M1 MacBook Pros from Apple’s Self Service Repair Store.

This expands on the repair program Apple launched earlier this year, which initially included parts for the iPhone 12 and 13, such as the display, battery, and camera. While the program is currently only available in the US, Apple plans on bringing it to Europe next.

Apple’s making a number of MacBook parts available to start, including the display, top case with battery, Touch ID, and trackpad. Just like Apple does with its iPhones, it offers credit you can put towards your repair once you turn in the old part that you’re replacing.

For the MacBook Air’s display, you can expect to pay $395.12 ($307.12 after credit), while the 14-inch MacBook Pro’s display and lid angle sensor cost $672.32 ($579.04 after credit). The prices for the trackpad and Touch ID are the same for both notebooks, costing $95.92 ($78.32 after credit) and $87.10 ($60.70 after credit), respectively. As noted by TechCrunch, the prices for other Mac parts vary widely — $5 for screws, $29 for speakers, and about $580 for an entire logic board.

Apple says it plans on expanding the repair types in the future and will also extend the program to more Mac models “later this year,” such as the M2 MacBook Air, iMac, and Mac Studio Display. If you don’t want to buy the tools required to make the repair, Apple says you can rent a kit for $49, and according to TechCrunch, the set should be much smaller than the 79-pound unit Apple ships people to fix their iPhones.

Apple’s press release didn’t go into detail about the actual process, but being able to swap out a Touch ID module or logic board at home means that, just like authorized repair personnel, it will need to be serialized, either with a tool or by Apple before the parts are sent.

Update August 22nd, 3:29PM ET: Added pricing information for the display, trackpad, and Touch ID parts.

