Elon Musk Has an Overall Master Plan – Torque News

Elon Musk Has an Overall Master Plan

Elon Musk has an overall master plan that is even greater than master plan part 1 and master plan part 2. Elon Musk wants to ensure the survival and prosperity of humanity.

Freedom is an important part of any civilization. Freedom causes innovation to happen. Intelligence is not necessarily what causes innovation. Freedom does. It allows people the time and effort to innovate. Individualism is the key, along with freedom to innovation and prosperity for humanity.

Let’s look at what Elon Musk is doing with Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring company. When all these companies succeed and achieve their mission, the world will enter an era with the following:

* Virtually free energy

* Virtually free transportation

* Not congested transportation

* Brain disease and paralyzing cured

Besides solving world hunger and curing some of the other major diseases and ailments in the world, these are big and important things for the prosperity and future of humanity. Imagine all of these exist right now. You can basically have energy to do anything and go anywhere for a minimal cost with a robotaxi.

Elon Musk’s Overall Master Plan

Elon Musk’s overall master plan is to ensure a free, prosperous, and thriving society, that has a place on Mars and on earth. A thriving middle class can help make this possible because that is the bulk of the people in a society.

Elon Musk is also delving into HVAC and water and temperature control. With energy being in abundance, this will also ensure clean air and make that no longer a problem for humans.

There’s also AI, and that is something that isn’t talked about enough. Tesla’s AI will eventually reach a state of artificial general intelligence. AI will be an advancement of human consciousness. It will be an extension and greater evolvement of humanity.

Tesla Bot will solve the manufacturing and labor problem, also freeing people up to do other things. These things will include manufacturing materials to help get humanity to Mars. Starlink will also be important in order to have knowledge and communication virtually free across the world.

With free energy, communication, HVAC for clean water and air, robots to manufacture goods, robotaxis for transport, humanity will have much more than it does right now and be in a better place to enter an era of abundance.

What do you think about Elon Musk’s overall master plan? Is there anything that will stop this?

