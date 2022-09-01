Gnox (GNOX), Cardano (ADA) And VeChain (VET) Could Outperform Ethereum (ETH) By The End Of 2023 – NewsBTC

Ads

Projects continue to race against one another, all looking to be the top performing crypto of the year. As the digital assets space grows in maturity and increases its value proposition to the broader realm of traditional finance, investors are looking to smaller cap crypto projects with the potential to generate insane returns. The big players like Bitcoin and Ethereum now possess enormous market caps, and the amount of capital required to move these assets significantly is immense.

Gnox (GNOX), Cardano (ADA), and VeChain (VET) are three brilliant crypto projects, and these tokens are highly likely to outperform Ethereum (ETH) by the end of 2023.

Gnox (GNOX)

Gnox is a passive income machine. Developed to provide ordinary investors access to the lucrative realm of DeFi (decentralised finance), this project recently launched on the Binance Smart Chain has already begun reflecting stablecoin to its investors. By using a treasury fund, funded via buy and sell taxes, Gnox has created a low-touch solution to DeFi earning. The treasury is used in liquidity providing, staking, and lending protocols to generate interest for investors, which is then reflected in the form of stablecoin.

This low-stress investment vehicle has already attracted plenty of investors and has the potential to become a liquidity giant within the Binance ecosystem due to its simplicity.



Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a network that has consistently proven its worth. Developed under the logical guide of Charles Hoskinson, the Cardano network is an example of blockchain infrastructure at its peak.

Cardano continues to deploy thousands of smart contracts on its network following the Alonzo hard fork. With the coming Vasil hard fork, which will see a significant overhaul of the network bolstering its scalability, the price of ADA is set to explode over the coming months and beyond.

VeChain (VET)

VeChain’s public blockchain went live in 2017 and is one of the older crypto projects in the ecosystem, its ability to withstand the test of time alone is a testament to the project’s strength.

VeChain introduces blockchain technology to supply chains allowing the sharing of real-time and trustless data between the various stages of supply chains. Introducing traceability has vast potential within the fashion and medical industry, and VeChain is a project with colossal real-world application.

Ethereum (ETH)

The date of the Merge steadily draws closer, and Ethereum transitioning from PoW (Proof of Work) to PoS (Proof of Stake) will be a significant event for the entire ecosystem. Following the Merge, Ethereum will then implement Sharding, and theoretically, Ethereum’s throughput should rise enormously, from an average of 13 transactions per second to over 100,000.

However, traders are nervous, with lots of staked ETH being unlocked post-merge. This event could well see the price of ETH drop under selling pressure, and the classic investment strategy of buy the rumour sell the news seems to be at play.

Find Out More Here:

Website: https://Gnox.io

Telegram: https://t.me/gnoxfinancial

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/mnWbweQRJB

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gnox_io



Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Prices from Nomics

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source