The Sony earbuds deal I missed out on returns for Prime Day – Laptop Mag

Ads

Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.

By Hilda Scott published 14 July 22

I just bought the Sony WF-C500 earbuds for the cheap

My Prime Day dream deal came to be with a nice price drop on Sony WF-C500 earbuds. After missing out when they first hit a record low price last season, I was hoping for the deal to return for Prime Day. Well lucky me, the deal is now back!

Amazon currently offers the Sony WF-C500 for $58 (opens in new tab) today with Prime. That’s $42 off their regular price of $99.99 — their lowest price yet! If you want the mint green ones that I bought, you can get them from Best Buy for the same price (opens in new tab).

Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds: was $99 now $58 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $42 on Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds. Even when not on sale, they’re the best wireless earbuds under $100. They offer solid battery life, Sony signature sound, and customization with Sony’s free Headphones Connect app. Amazon (opens in new tab) has them for the same price.

These Sony earbuds first caught my eye when I spotted them in mint green — an “Only at Best Buy” color scheme. It’s a perfect match for my daily driver which is a mint green Galaxy S20 FE.

Although I’ve been making do with the Galaxy Buds Pro, I’m determined to find earbuds that stay in my ears. I’ve tried other earbuds and for some reason, they have a tendency to suicide dive out of my ears when I’m on a call.

In our Sony WF-C500 review, the earbuds feature dynamic, bass-forward sound and long battery life of 10 hours. We are also fond of their 360 Reality Audio and DSEE support and charging case design.

During music playback, the WF-C500 earbuds delivered balanced sound. From hip-hop to pop to Latin jazz, there were impactful lows, detailed mids, crisp highs and punchy bass. This comes as no surprise since Sony is world renowned for its expertise in audio products. As with all Sony Bluetooth headphones, sound can be personalized using the equalizer in the free Sony Headphones Connect app.

If you’re like me and still looking for earbuds that won’t fall out of your ears, the Sony WF-C500s are worth a try.

Prime Day continues to offer the best headphone deals of summer. Visit our Prime Day 2022 hub for more savings on mobile tech, gaming, and more.

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she’s not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.

Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.

Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

Laptop Mag is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source