Disney+ Hotstar sets Sept 16 premiere for Tisca Chopra-led series ‘Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya’ – Devdiscourse

Supernatural thriller series “Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya”, starring Tisca Chopra, will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from September 16.

The show is directed by Vikranth Pawar, best known for his National award-winning short fiction film “Kaatal”.

Shot across Rajasthan, “Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya” is a dark tale of myths and superstition. “It takes off when a mining expedition threatens the village fabled with a temple that legends say can unleash a deadly curse when harmed. But an IAS officer (Chopra) sets out on a mission to battle age-old superstitions that shroud the village in the face of mysterious killings and disappearances,” the official synopsis read. Chopra, best known for her performances in films such as ”Taare Zameen Par”, ”Firaaq”, ”Ankur Arora Murder Case” and ”Qissa”, said the series was a great opportunity to play another layered character.

“What I love most about ‘Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya’ is how it captures raw fear as each character faces their own demons. Avani Raut, my character, fights personal and professional battles when she is caught in the crossfire of superstition and the supernatural and resin and practicality on the other,” the actor said in a statement.

”It’s been an absolute delight to bring Dahan and Avani to the audiences. I’m extremely proud to bring this layered grey character,” she added.

Pawar said he is happy to have associated with Disney+ Hotstar to bring this show to a wide audience.

“Aside from the characters and the plot, the mise-en-scene was also used to contribute to the mystic essence of this supernatural thriller. The show’s unique pace keeps the viewer hooked until the mystery surrounding Shilaspura is uncovered,” the director added.

The nine-episode series also features actors Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, and Lehar Khan.

