Here's Why Alphabet Stock Can Absolutely Beat the Market – The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about Google (GOOG -0.69%) (GOOGL -0.66%) despite current market volatility. In this clip from “3 Minute Stocks Updates” on Motley Fool Live, recorded on May 11, Motley Fool contributor Brian Feroldi discusses why there’s still growth opportunity ahead for the tech giant.

Brian Feroldi: Let’s just go back and say revenue growth 23% this quarter. I would have said the same thing about Microsoft (MSFT -0.57%). Microsoft’s still putting up high Teams revenue growth. As long as that remains the case, this company can absolutely continue to beat the market. By the way, the share count is now heading in the right direction rapidly and this company has the balance sheet to continue to do so. Also, we’ve yet to see anything come out of Google’s school ventures, Google’s really high-risk bets that it’s making. We’ve seen early signs that may start to be changing with Waymo. Waymo is now available in two cities, San Francisco and Phoenix. I’m pretty sure. That’s actually starting to generate some results for the company. That is potentially something that could move the needle at this company. But even if you just focus on the search market and YouTube and Google Cloud, plenty of reasons to be excited about this business.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Brian Feroldi has positions in Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

