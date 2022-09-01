SpaceX launches 46 satellites into orbit from California – KSBW Monterey

Ads

The latest breaking updates, delivered straight to your email inbox.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaked across the California sky as it carried 46 Starlink satellites into orbit late Tuesday night.

The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:40 p.m.

The satellites were later deployed from the rocket’s second stage.

Starlink is a space-based broadband internet system with hundreds of satellites in low Earth orbit.

The Falcon 9′s reusable first stage successfully touched down on a seagoing landing platform in the Pacific Ocean. It was the seventh flight of the booster.

Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

source