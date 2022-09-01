Latest GameFi on BNB Chain: Pikaster Set for New Era – BSC NEWS

Ads

Boasting a range of exciting features, the card-based battle strategy PvE and PvP game is set for a new era on BNB Chain.

Pikaster New Era's INO was concluded on August 29, 2022, and set new bars. The first round of INO was held on KuCoin Wonderland, with the second round on Gamefi.org. Both names are certainly familiar among GameFi communities.

KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for numerous digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Launched in September 2017, KuCoin has grown into one of the most popular crypto exchanges and already has over 20 million registered users across 207 countries and regions around the world. As the home of crypto gems, KuCoin has supported over 700 projects with 1,200+ trading pairs.

GameFi.org is an all-encompassing hub for game finance. Its ecosystem features a GameFi hub, launchpad, marketplace, guild hub, and metaverse. GameFi.org was created to solve problems that most game studios have encountered and discovered effective ways to develop a platform that builds relationships with game developers, players, and investors in one place.

A total of 2500 users have participated in the INO – 5,000 NFTs have been sold out!

The NFTs in the INO were priced at $60 / Egg, similar to the current NFT floor price on KCC. With the game launching on BNB Chain – an ecosystem consisting of many more players and vibrancy, the necessary use-cases for NFTs in breeding and evolutions will mean the demand for NFTs will rise exponentially. Hence, a confidently positive prospect of NFT prices will be expected.

Pikaster is a leading play-to-earn GameFi project developed by Metaland and powered by Unity Engine. The card-based battle strategy PvE and PvP game featuring Pikaster (as NFTs) is built on KuCoin Community Chain (KCC). The game includes a range of features, including innovative NFT Staking and Evolution mechanisms, Scholars system, Guilds, World Trees, Marketplace, and in-game wallets.

Pikaster operates a 3-token model, with $RBP and $SRBP as game tokens, and $MLS as governance token.

The 3-token model provides a distinctive perspective for tackling in-game inflation, allowing superior control on the balance of token minting vs. burning.

The game mechanics are straightforward. A player chooses 3 to 5 Pikasters to enter a battle, where 3 Pikasters will begin the line-up. When one of them is defeated, the backup Pikaster will enter the battle. At the beginning of each turn, each player will get 6 random skill cards and 3 Energy Points. The battle will begin when both players are ready. There are 6 classes of Pikasters where each class will restrain one another. Weather conditions will also enhance or restrain different class attributes.

Currently, the total registered user number has hit the 400,000 mark, with stable daily active users at approximately 5,000 players. Also, the total community size has hit 200,000 players!

Pikaster's deployment on BNB Chain is strategically beneficial in many ways:

A total of 5000 NFTs were sold in two rounds – the first round on KuCoin and the second on Gamefi.org. The INO was a huge success with enormous interest among players: a total of W participants took part in whitelisting, where X was raised in total sales, with Y NFTs sold within a period of Z. The promising results indicate that Pikaster is already a leading project with great feedback and popularity among players, considering the game has already reached 5k stable DAU and 400k in total registered users.

In-Game Market Place Link:

Pikaster has strategically partnered with Biswap and will list 3 trading pairs – $MLS/$BUSD, $SRBP/$BUSD, and $RBP/$BUSD on August 31, 2022. To celebrate the launch, a launchpool will be dedicated to players who will stake in the launchpool and earn MLS rewards.

Biswap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that allows users to swap tokens on the BNB Smart Chain. Besides having a novel referral system and low trading fees, Biswap also offers an assortment of products and services, including a trading platform, farms, launchpools, an NFT marketplace, trading competitions, and an NFT game.

Pikaster will officially launch on BNB Chain on September 2, 2022, with a series of exciting in-game events and rewards for all players.

For all players：

For the loyal players：

According to the roadmap, the Metaland team will release the highly-anticipated second game in October. The game has been in development since last year and will be released in collaboration with Binance.

Learn more about Pikaster via the following links:

Website ｜ Twitter ｜ Telegram ｜ Discord ｜ Medium

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

source