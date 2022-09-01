BudBlockz (BLUNT) Takes on Shiba Inu (SHIB) as it Builds its Global Community – Cryptonews

Ads

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

At first glance, cannabis-industry pioneer BudBlockz (BLUNT) wouldn’t seem to have much in common with altcoin-of-a-memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB). But behind the scenes, Budblockz is building the foundations of a community that draws inspiration from Shiba Inu where it counts the most: accessibility, freedom, and spontaneity.

Shiba Inu has become one of the most heavily capitalized cryptocurrencies in the world by keeping things accessible, respectful, and fun. Its vanishingly low barrier to entry makes SHIB an ideal token for people new to cryptocurrency. Once they’ve joined, Shiba Inu holders are part of a vibrant and vocal community that eschews dApps and other finance-centered crypto mainstays in favor of a huge collection of NFTs, NFT-based games, and the sheer fun of belonging to a massive and spirited community.

Those qualities are how Shiba Inu adds value for its members. BudBlockz has taken notice, and its roadmap emphasizes many of the same things that have made Shiba Inu such an enduring success story.

Its ongoing private sale, for example, launched BLUNT at an initial price of USD 0.015. That’s higher than the deliberately deflationary SHIB has ever gone, but still well within reach of anyone interested in supporting the cannabis industry through crypto.

Once they’re part of the BudBlockz community, BLUNT holders will be treated to a wealth of value adds designed to keep them informed, inspired, and engaged. For example, cannabis laws are constantly changing, and it can be difficult to track the most recent developments in cannabis law, especially in distant parts of the world. The BudBlockz platform includes a constantly updated, easy-to-navigate feed of information describing changes to cannabis legislation and regulation as soon as they are announced.

BudBlockz plans to strike up partnerships with dispensaries, cafes, private clubs, and other cannabis retailers who will accept BLUNT as payment. Community members will have access to an up-to-date directory of these establishments, and to the dispensaries and cafes that BudBlockz itself plans to open in a later phase of its strategic plan.

Some of BudBlockz’s most intriguing opportunities are tied to the availability of asset-backed NFTs on its marketplace. These can be used to buy partial shares of cannabis-related companies, but they will also serve as virtual tickets to online and IRL member events.

The crypto space is full of tokens geared toward making money more quickly than the next investor. BudBlockz has a different vision. By supporting an already massive and enthusiastic global community, it is laying the groundwork to build one of its own online. Shiba Inu proved that good faith and good times are enough to earn a large and stable crypto community. BudBlockz appears ready to give the people even more of what they want.

