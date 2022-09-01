One flaw made Tesla's autos easy to steal – Royal Examiner

Ads



Samuels Public Library celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Watersnake

Dunkin’ raises a cup to teachers with free medium coffee offer

Carleigh Baugher – a Winner at Second Place in Little League World Series Softball Division Home Run Derby

Movie tickets at Royal Cinemas will cost just $3 on National Cinema Day

McFadden reacts to council move to fill his vacant seat – and considers paths forward

Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool closes for season

Front Royal Town Council accepting resumes for vacant council seat

Part 2: McFadden seeks legally supported response from Town Hall on status of his verbal resignation – ‘It would simply be nice to have some kind of response’

Part 1: With no official action in receipt of his verbal resignation, McFadden seeks legal answers to status of that resignation

Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross, Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney – Samuels Public Library – September Activities

Town Talk: A conversation with Lorne Fyfe, Rivermont Baptist Church – Fall Festival on September 10, 2022

Town Talk: A conversation with Sgts Terry Fritts and Roger Vorous, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, TRIAD

Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney – Samuels Public Library

Town Talk: A conversation with Author Todd Dennick: It Will Come: Alaskan Adventures Pale in Comparison to Surviving Sepsis

Hometown Faces: Meet Scott Reid

Hometown Faces: Meet Suzanne Silek

Hometown Faces: Meet John Marlow

Hometown Faces: Meet Harry Bowen – soon to be 100

WATCH: Faces of Our Valley – Selah Theatre Project, Glory Bea!

Local Republican James Bergida enters race for Virginia Senate District 1

Meet the Candidates: Delores R. Oates, Virginia House of Delegates, District 31

Meet the Candidates: Merritt Hale, US Congress, 6th District

Lance Allen announces candidacy for Virginia’s First Senate District

Meet the Candidates: Robert Hupman announces for Virginia Senate seat in new District 1

Suicide Prevention Ride and Awareness Event to be held in the area on September 18th

SAR Color Guard presents colors at Veterans Tribute in Clarke County

SAR conducts successful Color Guard Workshop

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 26th

Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of September

Skeletal remains found in suspicious circumstance identified as Shannon Lee Fox

Ressie Jeffries Elementary School placed in lockdown

Front Royal Police respond to brandishing incident at Royal Plaza

Local bank robbed at gunpoint, public’s assistance requested

Warren County Grand Jury of August 8, 2022 indictments

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/29/2022

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/22/2022

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/15/2022

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/8/2022

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/1/2022

Legal Notice: Hydroelectric application has been filed with the Commission and is available for public inspection

EDA: Request for Qualifications for the provision of debt collection legal services

EDA: Invitation to bid; roof replacement

Special Commissioners Sale Saturday, October 5, 2019: Two adjoining tracts 42 & 41 acres

UPDATE: Paving continues on North Royal Avenue

Town Notice: Road closure – North Commerce Avenue, 6th Street to Royal Avenue; paving continues

Town Notice: Road closure – North Royal Avenue and 6th Street

Town Notice: Paving on North Royal starts July 18

Warren County EDA tackles multi-faceted August meeting Action Agenda

EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne reacts to July civil litigation results ordering total of over $13.35 million paid to the County Economic Development Authority

Jury awards WC EDA $11.9 million-plus in civil compensatory claims against ITFederal and Truc ‘Curt’ Tran

EDA civil liability defendant ‘Curt’ Tran on witness stand for over 4-1/2 hours as trial heads into final day

EDA vs. Tran/ITFederal civil liability and counterclaim trial heads into third day with defense poised to call final series of witnesses

First day of $11-million EDA vs. ‘Curt’ Tran civil liability trial concludes

Chamber welcomes Kells Belles to Front Royal

Chamber welcomes Garcia & Gavino to Front Royal

Local Senior Center reopens with new location and new name

Quality Title moves to a new home in Front Royal

Grand re-opening & ribbon cutting at Royal Cinemas

Warner & Kaine celebrate Inflation Reduction Act becoming law

Warner & Kaine announce more than $2.1 million in funding to address COVID-19 in rural Virginia communities

Kaine, Murkowski, Sinema, and Collins introduce legislation to codify Roe v. Wade

Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – July 29, 2022

Kaine statement on Senate passage of bill to boost domestic chip manufacturing

Virginia War Memorial to host Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony

Business continues to grow as Port processes heavy imports and sets volume record for July

Three years of Crisis Intervention Team Assessment Center

Rebecca Segal named CEO of Fauquier Health

Most approve of legalized sports wagering, but concerns over college games remain

Vilsack: America’s voluntary approach to agriculture is better than Europe’s mandates

UVA report sheds light on utility-scale solar farm decommissioning

Attorney General Miyares joins coalition of states supporting religious exemptions of Navy SEALs

Judge throws out obscenity case attempting to restrict sales of books in Virginia Beach

Virginia waters troubled by multiple harmful algal blooms

Playoff Game 2 : Front Royal Cardinals vs Woodstock River Bandits – July 27

Rescheduled: Front Royal Cardinals vs Strasburg Express – Monday, July 25

Front Royal Cardinals vs Purceville Cannons – Thursday, July 21

Front Royal Cardinals vs New Market Rebels – Sunday, July 24

CANCELED: Valley Baseball League: All Star Game at the “Bing” – Sunday, July 17th

WCHS vs Culpeper – Girls Volleyball – September 6

WCHS vs Hedgesville – Varsity Football – September 2

WCHS vs Sherando – Girls Volleyball – August 29

WCHS JV Football: Warren County vs Clark County – August 24

WCHS vs Strasburg – Girls Volleyball – August 23

Skyline High School Graduation – Saturday, May 28, 2022

Skyline High School Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremony

Baccalaureate service for graduating seniors

Skyline vs Independence High School, February 12, 2021 at 6 PM in the third round of the Region 3B Basketball Tournament

Skyline vs James Monroe High School, February 9, 2021 at 6 PM in the second round of the Region 3B Basketball Tournament

Warren County Middle School vs Skyline Middle School – Girls Basketball, October 4, 2021

Warren County Middle School vs Frederick County Middle School – Girls Basketball, September 27, 2021

Warren County Middle School vs Daniel Morgan Middle School – Girls Basketball, September 23, 2021

Warren County Middle School vs Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School – Girls Basketball, September 20th, 2021

Warren County Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 8th Grade

Skyline Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 8th Grade

Skyline Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 7th Grade

Skyline Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 6th Grade

Skyline Middle School vs Daniel Morgan, June 3rd – Girls Volleyball

Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Event

WATCH: E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Parade

WATCH: Ressie Jeffries Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Parade

WATCH: Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Parade

The pros and cons of refinancing your mortgage

Buying a home within your means: what does it mean?

Virginia home prices still climbing, but cooling market brings moderation

Ask the expert: What are contingencies in a real estate deal?

Real Estate and Community News (July/August 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR

OPEN HOUSE: 159 High Point Court, Front Royal – This Saturday, April 2nd

House for sale: 159 High Point Court, Front Royal

House for sale: 104 Foam Flower, Lake Frederick

Property for sale: 425 N Royal Ave, Front Royal – Watch the tour!

House for sale: 361 Walnut Drive, Front Royal – Watch the tour!

Start your day with a smile

Start your day with a smile

Start your day with a smile

Start your day with a smile

Start your day with a smile

September Celebrity Birthdays!

Era of free or cheap shipping may be over

Buying locally: A profitable gesture for us all

Into the metaverse: the virtual future

What do resource teachers do?

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

2017 Toyota Corolla LE CVT

2011 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-passenger

2011 Chevrolet Silverado1500

The Abortion Decision

Price of Progress

Religious Intolerance 2022

To Censor or not to Censor, that is a Difficult Question

Budapest Memorandum

The Cracked Acorn: The Un-Truth

The Cracked Acorn: Wealth

The Cracked Acorn: Time Wings

The Cracked Acorn: 2 or more

The Cracked Acorn: Silence

Should I Choose Passion or Duty?

Why we should be ‘Babyish’ in Love

The School of Life: How to Stop Playing Games in Love

The School of Life: How You Can Be Too Clever

Looking Back: A Mothers Revenge – Hannah Duston

9/11: a personal memoir

Ben Franklin and his miraculous lightning rod

The Year Without A Summer : “Eighteen Hundred & Froze To Death”

America’s veterans remembered and honored for their service across the years

How much do you know about Veterans Day?

5 meaningful ways to celebrate Veterans Day

5 ways to celebrate Veterans Day

The 11hour of the 11th day of the 11th month – Veterans Day 2020

Donations to aid Kentucky still accepted at Aders Insurance Agency

Rugged Terrain Crossfit takes home the trophy at the Waggin’ for Dragons 2022 race

Community groups and businesses donate almost 500 backpacks

2022 YES Conference | Finding Your Balance for our high school students

The Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley hosting blood drive

Help replenish the blood supply after holiday weekend

Community Blood Drive to be held this Wednesday, March 3rd

Santa Claus is coming to Town, Warren County!

A “COVID Christmas” message from Santa

Warren Heritage Society announces the publication of their newest book, “Coming Together”

Send bracelets to quarantined residents of Commonwealth Assisted Living in Front Royal through WeAreSPACE.org

Warren’s Heritage: Native American History-Part 10

Warren’s Heritage: Native American History-Part 9

Warren’s Heritage: Native American History-Part 8

Breakfast with Barry Lee – Dishing out ample servings of positivity, humor, and community spirit.

Before Amazon, Sears disrupted retail

Canning history: How canned food revolutionized society

Leaders: Peter Thiel looks to future

Savings interest rates may rise slowly

From farming to mapping the world: Meet Gladys West

Thorough preparation makes all the difference

Experience is worth its weight in gold

Networking to the rescue!

3 universal training courses

Your resume is your calling card

Barbecue grilled sweet corn

Wine and sauced pasta: a delicious combination

Treat yourself!

Successful grilling

Salmon, mango and avocado tartar

Vilsack: America’s voluntary approach to agriculture is better than Europe’s mandates

The table is set for the harvest season!

5 myths about GMOs

3 tips for improving pastureland

5 of the best draft horse breeds

Good dental hygiene starts early

The ‘good life’ is hidden in the portion size

Mourning a loved one

This sneak thief can be arrested

Seven ways to hammer hay fever

Which lock should you choose for your front door?

Bullying and harassment at school: an appalling problem

4 reasons to hire a professional fence contractor

Help kids get to school and home safely

3 tips for green parenting

10 ways for seniors to keep busy

5 ideas for a dream retirement vacation

4 symptoms you shouldn’t ignore

Nutrition tips for seniors

What you need to know about compression stockings

Do you know Louis Braille?

5 tips for camping in your backyard

3 ways to have fun with soap bubbles

How well do you know your summer sports?

Nature quiz: find the odd one out

5 tips for driving with your pet this summer

What you need to know about head pressing in pets

Can you teach your dog to speak?

Adopting a pet duck: what you need to know

“I need to eat every three hours”

5 passport tips

How to prepare for a solo trip

5 good reasons to book your cruise early

Traveling for English-only speakers

Today’s economy dictates a new way of driving

One flaw made Tesla’s autos easy to steal

Slow down!

Quiz: Match the 12 car parts with what they do

What to do with a recall

Independence Day quiz: patriotic quotes

Why Independence Day is celebrated on July 4

The Declaration of Independence: What Does it Say?

Three tests for liberty

The surprisingly messy history of flag cake

Physical keys are so 20th century.

Many carmakers are doing away with keys, instead opting for digital systems that allow you to start a vehicle with a push of a button, a voice command, a key card, or even an app on your smartphone.

But with new technology comes new problems. And that is what happened with a Tesla NFC card. An NFC card (Near Field Communication card), a key fob, or a phone app all unlock a Tesla.

Last year, Tesla rolled out an update for its NFC card entry system. The new card allowed the user to unlock the car, and the vehicle would automatically start within 130 seconds, allowing the user could drive without using the card a second time. The problem: It also put the car into a state to accept entirely new digital keys — a thief’s dream. If a hacker could enroll a new key, they’d be able to access and start up the vehicle at any time.

The security weaknesses were uncovered by Martin Herfurt, a researcher based in Austria. Martin found that once a Tesla was unlocked with an NFC card, anyone with the correct Bluetooth Low Energy device could enroll an unconnected key simply by communicating directly with the car. The Tesla’s owner would receive no alerts or warnings. It’s unknown if hackers had previously exploited this flaw. But if so, stealing Tesla vehicles would have been relatively easy.

If the owner used the Tesla phone app rather than the keycard, they were still protected. The app only allows keys connected to the owner’s account to enroll.

Tesla is far from the only automaker doing away with traditional keys, and automakers have favored physical keys with embedded chips.

Today’s economy dictates a new way of driving

Slow down!

It wasn’t so long ago that performance and speed were the main characteristics of many vehicles. Today, most motorists look for better fuel economy, safety, and reliability. For most cars, there is only one way to reach these new goals: by changing driving habits.

Slowing down is the first factor in fuel economy. In fact, more careful, slower driving will contribute highly to all three aforementioned goals. Slower acceleration will ask for less fuel from your engine while coasting to a stop instead of braking hard at the last minute will help you save fuel and your brakes. Anticipate traffic lights and slow down before reaching corners. Driving at slower speeds on highways will also save you a lot of fuel. Indeed, it has been proven that lowering your average speed from 70 mph to around 60 mph can save you significant amounts of gasoline.

Modifying your driving habits might also mean choosing to travel during off-peak hours and avoiding high-density traffic. For highway driving, aerodynamics plays an important role; heading into the wind and cutting through the air asks for more power at higher speeds. Some people try to follow big trucks in order to “cheat” the air and get the best fuel consumption possible. Some succeed, but it is not advised to follow trucks closely; to do so can be very dangerous. Last but not least, remember that keeping your vehicle well maintained will greatly help save fuel and be safer on the road.

Today’s new economy dictates different driving habits.

Drivers who indulge in high speeds are endangering the lives of pedestrians, especially those of children playing on the street in residential areas. Even if they know this already, speeding is a hard habit to break for a lot of drivers.

If you are a chronic speeder, here are some statistics that might give you a different perspective on your habit: roughly half of the injuries caused by road accidents happen in towns and on residential streets. Speeding is the cause of 12 percent of accidents and 30 percent of fatal accidents. The correlation between speed and injury is clear: only 5 percent of pedestrians hit by a car traveling at less than 18 mph die due to the accident, but 85 percent of those hit by vehicles over 40 mph die.

The principle is simple: the faster a vehicle is going, the less time the driver has to react to an unexpected obstacle or dangerous situation. Conversely, pedestrians and children in the path of a speeding vehicle have less time to get out of the way. Moreover, a vehicle traveling at high speed requires a much greater distance to come to a complete stop.

Posted speed limits are nothing to shrug off for convenience’s sake. They take into account the type of road and its surroundings. Respecting speed limits is the first step in making roads and sidewalks safe for all people. So, the next time your drive around your neighborhood, please slow down.

Do you want to understand what your mechanic’s talking about when they tell you something’s wrong with your car? Discover the role of various parts in your vehicle with this association game.

Match each car part with its function

1. Alternator

2. Spoiler

3. Spark plug

4. Driveshaft

5. Torque converter

6. Rod bearing

7. Steering rack

8. Ball joint

9. Pad

10. Catalytic converter

11. Radiator

12. Wheel bearing

A. Converts mechanical energy into electrical energy

B. Reduces drag

C. Prevents the vehicle from making loud noises

D. Squeezes the brake drums to stop the rear wheels from turning

E. Serves the same purpose in automatic transmission as the clutch in a manual transmission

F. Allows the wheels to rotate freely without friction

G. Creates a spark that ignites the air-fuel mixture in the engine

H. Cools the engine

I. Connects the suspension to the front wheels

J. Connects the differential to the wheels

K. Converts harmful nitrogen oxide gases into harmless oxygen and nitrogen gases

L. Transmits the movement of the steering wheel to the wheels

Answers

1-A, 2-B, 3-G, 4-J, 5-E, 6-C, 7-L, 8-I, 9-D, 10-K, 11-H, 12-F

Recently, many motorists realized that recalls by automotive manufacturers are not to be taken lightly. In the past, some recalls seemed more or less important and sometimes only concerned minor issues. However, if mechanical or highly technical matters are concerned, such recalls must be considered seriously. It may only be a minor problem with carpets, or the technician at the dealership may have discovered other serious defects.

If you hear the news that there is a recall on your vehicle, don’t rush to the dealership. Instead, wait for official information to come to you via e-mail or traditional mail. You see, in some cases, your specific vehicle model may not be affected. Some vehicles are recalled only by serial number (the subject of the recall could be limited to a certain number of cars or trucks) or by year of production. If you find out that your vehicle is indeed concerned, drive the car according to the manufacturer’s provided guidelines and take immediate action by making an appointment with your local dealership.

Once the problem is fixed, be sure to keep all paperwork concerning the recall and details of the work done by the dealer. This could come in handy if the problem reoccurs or if you decide to sell the vehicle and want to prove to a prospective buyer that it has been properly maintained and has respected the various recall protocols. Indeed, more than one consumer has been made more aware and is now more worried about the recent spat of recalls.

Respect any recall by a manufacturer, no matter what you do with the vehicle.

With the price of gas constantly on the increase, reducing your gas consumption by 10 percent sounds pretty darn good. You can immediately cut back on fuel consumption by putting into practice a few fuel-efficient driving techniques. Fuel-efficient driving, or “eco-driving,” involves making some simple changes to your habits.

Maintain a constant speed

Drive at a constant speed, avoiding unnecessary accelerations and sudden stops. Try paying closer attention to your driving environment so that you can anticipate slow-downs and avoid braking at the last minute. Increase the distance between yourself and other vehicles in order to keep constant speeds and avoid repetitive braking.

Reduce your speed

Air resistance is greater at high speeds, forcing your vehicle to consume more energy to keep moving forward. Reducing your speed from 120 km/h to 100 km/h uses 20 percent less fuel!

Maintain a low engine speed

Your engine speed, in revolutions per minute, is indicated by a dashboard tachometer or RPM gauge. Monitor this gauge because your engine will achieve optimum efficiency at a lower engine speed of 2,500 RPM.

Avoid unnecessary idling

Today’s car engines do not need to be warmed up in order to work well. That means there is no need to leave your engine idling for a while before you drive away in the morning. Unless you are in traffic, idling at a standstill is a waste of gas and money — your car will use more gas to idle for 10 seconds than it will if you stop and restart your vehicle.

When you bought your car or light truck, you probably had some naïve hope that it might last forever — or almost. Or you might have been thinking you could use it for a long time and then resell it at a reasonable price. Well, believe it or not, it is possible, but there is only one way to do it: with plenty of regular maintenance.

Though many people would like you to believe that today’s cars and trucks require less maintenance than older vehicles, this is not true. The maintenance might be lighter, yes, and the better part of it will be done by the dealership under the warranty. But you, as the owner, will also have to do your part to keep your car working well for a long time.

The old recipes for keeping a car running well still apply to newer products, and most of them are very simple to follow. Take, for instance, oil change intervals. They can be done as indicated in your owner’s manual, but if you use your vehicle mainly for short rides, those oil changes should be done sooner and very regularly. Of course, all other liquids have to be checked regularly. Your owner’s manual might say the spark plugs are good for 160,000 km, but it might be a good idea to have them removed at certain points to clean them up and replace them with some anti-seizing products.

Another regular maintenance involves washing the vehicle often, especially in winter, having it protected with rust-proofing, keeping the tires in good shape, aligning and balancing wheels, and keeping the interior as clean as possible. These might seem time-consuming and probably will involve some expenditures, but the bottom line is that the car or truck will last longer, and its resale value will be higher.

The only secret to the longevity of a vehicle is regular maintenance.



