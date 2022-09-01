Dogecoin investor sues Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX for $258 billion – Yahoo Finance

Ads

The crypto sell-off of the past several weeks has erased hundreds of billions of dollars in paper gains and is leaving plenty of had-been crypto millionaires looking for something else to hold on to.

A class action lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in Manhattan by an American Dogecoin investor who is accusing Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX of operating an illegal racketeering enterprise to inflate the price of the cryptocurrency. Musk has frequently referenced the dog-themed cryptocurrency on his Twitter account, mentions that often caused the price of the token to spike.

The plaintiff in this suit seems to use those tweets and Musk's own references to himself as the "Dogefather" as proof that Musk has been controlling the cryptocurrency and is liable for damages among investors who have lost money as the cryptocurrency has tumbled from its high of nearly $0.74 to just over $0.05 in recent days.

The complaint calls for triple the damages of $86 billion, which is how much the plaintiff alleges has been lost by Dogecoin investors since Musk first started tweeting about it.

“Defendants falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all,” the plaintiff, Keith Johnson, noted in the complaint. "Since Defendant Musk and his corporations SpaceX and Tesla, Inc began purchasing, developing, promoting, supporting and operating Dogecoin in 2019, Plaintiff and the class have lost approximately $86 billion in this Crypto Pyramid Scheme."

We have reached out to Elon Musk for comment.

Subscribe to TechCrunch’s crypto newsletter Chain Reaction for news, funding updates and hot takes on the wild world of web3 — and take a listen to our companion podcast!

A “superbubble” appears dangerously near its "final act" after the recent rally in U.S. stocks lured some investors back into the market just ahead of potential “tragedy,” according to Jeremy Grantham, the legendary co-founder of Boston-based investment firm GMO.

(Bloomberg) — Another Chinese firm is baffling investors with massive gains on its first day of trading in the US, following on from stellar debuts for AMTD Digital Inc. and Magic Empire Global Ltd.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstru

My rent is $850/month that I split with my girlfriend, and I do not have a car payment or credit card debt. So that might mean that if you believe it will cost $500,000 to buy the home you want, you might want to want to put down at least 20% to avoid mortgage insurance, which means you’d need to save about $100,000 over and above your emergency fund.

The Australian has already splashed out over $1m on a four-bedroom mansion.

“If history repeats, the play will once again be a Tragedy. We must hope this time for a minor one,” famed investor Jeremy Grantham warned this week.

Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares have been turbulent over the last month, and that continued Wednesday morning. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank analyst Vincent Ha said his firm thinks Nio's third-quarter deliveries will be a little over 30,000 units. Investors may react again tomorrow, when Nio will report its August delivery numbers.

The U.S.’s largest chip maker by market value says the new rule puts up to $400 million of quarterly sales into jeopardy.

Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

Markets reporter Ines Ferre examines the latest price action surrounding crude oil commodities in the energy market.

With a total net worth of $137 billion, Indian-born Gautam Adani’s extraordinary wealth gain in 2022 has far surpassed that of any other billionaire, many of whom have seen their fortunes drop this year, according to Bloomberg’s running tally. The world’s richest, Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, has seen a loss of $18.9 billion this year to bring his fortune to $251 billion, while Amazon.com’s (AMZN) executive chairman Jeff Bezos and No. 2 on the wealthy list, has seen his fortune tumble $39 billion this year, to $153 billion. Bloomberg reported that Adani, a college dropout, vaulted into the top three on Monday, the first time a person from Asia has made it that high into the rankings.

Nikola (NKLA) plans to issue up to $400 million new stock in an "at-the-market" offering as it aims to boost production amid rising costs.

It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

Okta Inc. shares plummeted in late trading Wednesday after executives revealed the software company faced issues stemming from integration of the $6.5 billion acquisition of Auth0.

And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the C3 AI first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings call. Thank you, and good afternoon, and welcome to C3 AI's earnings call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended July 31, 2022. With me on the call today is Tom Siebel, chairman and chief executive officer; and Juho Parkkinen, chief financial officer.

The conglomerate’s plan for resolving the largest single litigation in U.S. history in bankruptcy court went awry where other corporate defendants have succeeded.

(Bloomberg) — Stocks and bonds extended their selloff on Thursday as a hawkish drumbeat from central banks and a lockdown in China further frayed investor nerves. The dollar gained. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ Sa

Apple could see a huge profit tailwind if it jacks up the price of its coming iPhone, reasons one top analyst.

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CrowdStrike earnings and how markets responded.

DEEP DIVE There are different ways to select stocks based on dividends. An investor might look for companies paying high dividends, with the hope that payouts will keep rising. Or the investor might focus less on high current yields and more on consistent dividend increases.

source