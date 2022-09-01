The Most Surprising Bit of #Apple News This Time Around May Be the Long-awaited Loss of … – Latest Tweet – LatestLY

The Most Surprising Bit of #Apple News This Time Around May Be...

Ads

The most surprising bit of #Apple news this time around may be the long-awaited loss of the notch on the Pro and Pro Max. https://t.co/StvP7tAyHh— TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) August 31, 2022

The most surprising bit of #Apple news this time around may be the long-awaited loss of the notch on the Pro and Pro Max. https://t.co/StvP7tAyHh— TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) August 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user’s social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

source