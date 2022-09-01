Apple’s M2 Pro, M2 Max, Likely to Be Mass Produced on Schedule as TSMC CEO Says 3nm Process Is Far From Canceled – Wccftech

Ads

Earlier reports of TSMC abandoning its 3nm (N3) process for the more advanced variant called N3E have been put to rest as the chip manufacturing firm’s CEO has commented that mass production will take place on schedule. The latest announcement puts additional momentum to Apple’s plans to prepare its upcoming M2 Pro and the M2 Max on the next-generation architecture.

TSMC CEO C. C. Wei has commented on the complexities of mass-producing 3nm wafers, according to a report published on Economic News Daily. He claims that the biggest hurdle lies in a shortage of 3nm R&D staff, which the manufacturer is aiming to fix. Wei also states that many customers are excited about TSMC’s N3 technology, and we are assuming that one of them would be Apple.

At this time, TSMC has reportedly employed around 2,000 individuals in its 3nm R&D section, with more staff to be added down the road. Previously, TSMC’s 5nm process was said to be used in mass producing Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max, implying that the company’s 3nm node was either facing problems or abandoned entirely in favor of the improved N3E. From the looks of it, TSMC has everything in place to make sure it fulfills orders for various clients, including the iPhone maker.

Unfortunately, just because the M2 Pro and M2 Max maintain the same mass production schedule as previously reported, meaning that even if Apple has adequate batches of its next-generation chips prepared, we will not see them in the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models until next year. As for specifications, we only have information surrounding the M2 Max, with Apple’s high-end silicon offering up to a 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU configuration.

Apple has other products lined up that will take advantage of TSMC’s 3nm process, such as the A17 Bionic, which will exclusively be used for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. As for more of Apple’s future plans, we advise that our readers remain patient for more updates. Meanwhile, if you wish to learn more about the M2 Pro and M2 Max, make sure to go through our detailed rumor roundup while also sharing your thoughts in the comments.

News Source: UDN

Subscribe to get an everyday digest of the latest technology news in your inbox

© 2022 WCCF TECH INC. All rights reserved.<!–Switch back to old Wccftech–>

Some posts on wccftech.com may contain affiliate links. We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com

© 2022 WCCF TECH INC. All rights reserved.<!–Switch back to old Wccftech–>

You need to login to use this feature.

source