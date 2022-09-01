Save $90 on the latest iPad mini at Walmart – Mashable

SAVE $90: In the market for a new tablet? The ultra-portable 64 GB, WiFi-only configuration of the iPad mini (6th gen) is on sale for only $409 at Walmart(opens in a new tab) and Amazon(opens in a new tab) as of May 13. That’s an 18% discount and just a few bucks off from its lowest price ever.
We love a good deal on an Apple product — mostly because they are particularly rare unless it’s Black Friday or something. And it doesn’t get much better than a $90 price cut.
As of May 13, the iPad mini (6th generation) is on sale for just $409(opens in a new tab) at Walmart — that’s an 18% discount from its regular $499 retail cost and just a few bucks off from its lowest price ever. You can also find the same deal at Amazon(opens in a new tab). This price drop is only on the 64 GB, WiFi-only configuration, but includes all four color varieties (gray, purple, pink, and starlight).
The 6th-gen iPad mini just got a facelift at the end of 2021, which revamped the tiny tablet with better cameras with Apple’s Center Stage feature, second-gen Apple Pencil support, a USB-C port, stereo speakers, and an A15 Bionic Chip (the same processor found in iPhone 13s) for up to 80 percent faster performance. It also moved the Touch ID button to the top right, integrating it with the power button and opening up more screen real estate.
Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display offers a bigger, better screen in a smaller package overall. In other words, it’s the best iPad for portability — and as senior editor Stan Schroeder called it, “the best iPad if you want a small iPad.” (You can read his full review here.)
While the almost 10-hour battery life won’t wow you, per se, it’s plenty of time to take care of your daily tasks before it needs a recharge. Plus, there’s no audio jack, which is not ideal for old-school wired headphone users. It’s almost as if Apple wants you to buy their wireless headphones while you’re at it (imagine that).
Regardless, if a ton of power in a small package is what you’re after, this iPad mini deal(opens in a new tab) is calling your name. It’s “practical, pretty, and portable,” as Schroeder’s review said.
