Early Labor Day deal drops the 9th gen iPad to $279 — its lowest price yet – Laptop Mag

By Hilda Scott published 31 August 22

Labor Day deals arrive early with the 9th gen iPad for just $279

This early Labor Day deal drops the 9th gen iPad to $279 — its lowest price yet. Apple’s cheapest and best tablet for most people is now more affordable than ever.

Right now, the 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for $279 (opens in new tab) at Amazon and Best Buy (opens in new tab). Typically, it costs $329, so you’re saving $50 and getting it for an all-time low price. This is one of the best iPad deals you can get outside of Black Friday.

By comparison, it’s $20 cheaper than Walmart (opens in new tab)‘s current price.

Save $50 on the 10.2-inch Apple iPad — its biggest discount yet. Apple’s 9th generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

The Apple iPad features a 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) Retina display, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It sports an 8MP wide-angle back camera and 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Apple Touch ID and Apple Pay for secure login and payment.

In our Apple iPad 2021 review, we praise its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We also found the tablet’s upgraded cameras impressive. Overall, we gave the iPad a 4 out of 5-star rating for its outstanding performance.

During real-world use, the 9th gen iPad had no problems juggling multiple tasks. In one test, we blasted it with a dozen Google Chrome tabs with two streaming 1080p YouTube videos and music in the background. The iPad showed no signs of lag.

Overall, the 10.2-inch iPad is the perfect tablet for accessing your favorite streaming and gaming apps. And when you want to get things done, the iPad supports Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard (sold separately).

With a weight of 1.1 pounds and 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.3 inches, the iPad is as portable as its competitors. It’s on par with the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 9.8 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches, 1 pound) and Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (9.5 x 5.8 x 0.3 inches, 0.7 pounds).

