Bad Google, Yelp reviews were defamation, B.C. court | CTV News – CTV News Vancouver

Ads

A "disgruntled customer" who posted reviews on Google and Yelp accusing a B.C. business of fraud has been ordered to pay $90,000 worth of damages for defamation by the province’s Supreme Court.

Longhouse Specialty Forest Products sued Tyler Ginther for $675,000 based on the contents of two reviews he posted in 2017 and 2018, arguing they damaged the business’s reputation and caused it financial losses.

In a decision posted online Wednesday, the judge ruled that Ginther’s posts about a family-run lumber business were defamatory because they were both untrue and malicious.

"The reviews say that the plaintiffs are fraudulent and deceitful, and that they scammed Mr. Ginther by charging him for a product he did not order and made up fake invoices to support their fraud," the court heard.

Ginther refused to take them down when asked and the reviews remained online until 2021, after legal action was launched.

The initial Google review urged prospective customers to beware, saying their products and service were bad, delivery was late and that the company overcharged Ginther’s Visa.

"I would strongly caution anyone from using Longhouse cedar products but if you do decide to risk using them…. Do not prepay this firm a nickel and take every precaution to protect yourself and your credit, they are fraudulent, cheating and deceitful and it starts at the top!!!," a transcript reads.

The Yelp post made the same accusations but was significantly longer. In it, Ginther claimed it was the first time he had ever posted a bad review online.

"This company is not someone you can do business with, in all my years of doing business I have never come across someone who is unbelievably rude, cheats their customers on initial order, adds a fake order and then makes up a series fake invoices to cover his lies. BEWARE and DON’T TRUST THEM," it read.

In 2015, Ginther was building a home in White Rock. He placed an order for hemlock soffits and cedar siding and paid a deposit of $7,500. A few months later, two invoices were generated and Ginther’s credit card was charged $14,428.62 for the order.

When the soffits were delivered, Ginther was dissatisfied with them and sent them back. They were re-stained, re-delivered and ultimately installed despite Ginther telling the court he was still "very dissatisfied."

Soon after that, Ginther told the company’s owner Brian Jenkins that he never ordered the siding and demanded the charge be reversed. He also demanded a refund of $1,000 due to his dissatisfaction with the soffits.

Ginther said if the refund was not processed, he would be reporting the charges as fraud to his credit card company, the court heard.

"Matters deteriorated from there," the judge wrote. “The two men had a heated text exchange, which quickly escalated to crude insults. Each gave as good as he got.”

When the cedar siding was delivered later that week, Ginther refused to accept the delivery and it was returned to the company. When Ginther followed through on his threat to report the transaction as fraudulent, the credit card company dismissed his complaint.

The first negative review came 16 months later, and the next one was posted three months after that.

Ginther’s defence was that everything he said was true. The judge disagreed.

"The only evidence supporting Mr. Ginther’s allegations of fraud is his own," Justice Nitya Iyer wrote.

"I find that Mr. Ginther was not a credible witness."

In particular, the court found the statements in the reviews accusing the company of fraud, deceit and scamming were simply not supported by the evidence presented. The judge also did not find it believable that Ginther never received the email attachments confirming the details of the purchase.

Given that the negative reviews stayed online for several years and would have been seen by anyone doing an internet search of the business, the judge found that they could have deterred prospective customers and harmed the co-owners Brian and Moila Jenkins and business’s reputation.

Iyer noted that Ginther admitted to posting the reviews to try to discourage others from doing business with the company. However, she disagreed with the company’s claims about the extent of the financial and reputational damage.

"Mr. Ginther accused Mr. and Ms. Jenkins of deceit and fraud. These are very serious allegations that aimed at undermining the plaintiffs’ reputations as honest business people. They are long-standing members of a small community. There is no question that his statements caused Mr. and Ms. Jenkins great personal distress," Iyer wrote.

"The ubiquity of internet reviews is now a fact of business life. While negative reviews may deter potential customers, a range of reviews is common and a reasonable reader will exercise judgment in assessing them," she added.

The company’s owners asked for $250,000 in general damages which Iyer said was "excessive." Instead, she awarded $60,000.

While the owners argued they saw a 10 per cent decline in revenue as a result of the reviews and asked to be awarded $200,000, Iyer said the financial records did not support this claim. Annual fluctuations in revenue, the court heard, "suggests that other factors affected the changes."

The company was awarded $20,000.

"We were blindsided by the postings. We and our Longhouse crew take pride in our work and these posts affected our employees and families at Longhouse also," a statement from the company shared to CTV News Vancouver through its lawyer said.

"This is our 40th year in business manufacturing value-added specialty softwoods and we have employees that have been with us for over 20 years and customers that are second generation. All of us were deeply affected by the defamatory allegations against us."

Longhouse’s statement went on to say it supports "stronger laws against defamation" because of the financial and psychological impacts false statements can have.

"Fortunately, we had the resources and means to defend ourselves through the court process whereas many small businesses do not," the statement said.

The judge found that Ginther’s actions were motivated by malice, which "connotes spite or ill-will." In cases where this is the motivation, aggravated damages can be awarded. The judge found that Ginther was motivated by malice and ordered him to pay the two owners’ $5,000 each.

"He admitted that his intention was to harm the plaintiffs’ business," Iyer wrote.

"Whatever Mr. Ginther’s reason for posting the Google review, the only reasonable explanation for his decision to post the more detailed and damaging Yelp review two months later is that he wanted to do more to damage the plaintiffs’ business."

Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.

The federal government's luxury goods tax came into effect on Sept. 1, targeting luxury cars, private jets and yachts. CTVNews.ca breaks down key details of the tax and how industry groups are reacting.

York Region public health has alerted the public not to consume two products linked to a food poisoning investigation after 12 diners who ate at a Markham, Ont., restaurant last weekend became seriously ill.

A late-night filing of legal briefs outlining previously unknown allegations about the FBI raid on former U.S. president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort exposed gaping holes in his version of events, according to an expert.

Ads

Poland's top politician said Thursday that the government will seek equivalent of some US$1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for the Nazis' Second World War invasion and occupation of his country.

Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.

A pod of orcas provided the thrill of a lifetime to a group of visitors on Quadra Island, B.C., Sunday night. The five friends were hanging out on the shoreline of Moulds Bay on the eastern side of the island and had witnessed a pod of whales in the distance. Soon after, the orcas came closer to the island.

The chairman of the board of Russia's largest private oil company Lukoil has died with Russian news agencies on Thursday citing sources saying that he had fallen from a hospital window in what may have been a suicide.

Eating a lot of ultraprocessed foods significantly increases men's risk of colorectal cancer and can lead to heart disease and early death in both men and women, according to two new, large-scale studies of people in the United States and Italy published Wednesday in British medical journal The BMJ.

A pod of orcas provided the thrill of a lifetime to a group of visitors on Quadra Island, B.C., Sunday night. The five friends were hanging out on the shoreline of Moulds Bay on the eastern side of the island and had witnessed a pod of whales in the distance. Soon after, the orcas came closer to the island.

Saanich police say a man has been arrested for a murder that took place in the community last year. On Sept. 8, 2021, police responded to a 911 call at a home on Battleford Avenue around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside one of the suites of the home.

With the start of a new school year looming, families are likely hoping to celebrate the occasion with a "first day of school" social media post. While it's great to mark the moment in your child's life, some online security experts are sharing tips on how to do that while keeping kids safe.

A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition after an oxygen tank exploded in an East Village retirement home Thursday morning.

Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.

A Medicine Hat man is facing charges after police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and weapons from his home this week.

Premier Jason Kenney kicked off the first ever Alberta Day on Thursday.

Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 16 east of Edmonton on Tuesday.

Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.

Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.

York Region public health has alerted the public not to consume two products linked to a food poisoning investigation after 12 diners who ate at a Markham, Ont., restaurant last weekend became seriously ill.

York Regional Police have released a video interview of a Newmarket senior who lost $100,000 in a grandparent scam in an effort to raise awareness about the increasing fraudulent activity.

Liberal candidate Marwah Rizqy is blaming Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Eric Duhaime for the highly charged political climate.

Fifty years ago, what is considered one of Canada's worst fires claimed the lives of 37 young men and women at two nightclubs in downtown Montreal. The City of Montreal paid tribute Thursday morning to the victims of the Bluebird Cafe fire.

Quebec appears to be exceptionally unpopular among Canadians polled by Leger Canada who, when asked which province is their least favourite outside their own, put Quebec at the top of the list.

Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man in connection with the death of 56-year-old Bud Paul.

Manitoba's premier has committed to twinning the Trans-Canada Highway between Manitoba and Ontario, according to a letter she sent to the family of the victims of a deadly crash.

Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.

There was a heavy police presence at a Saskatoon Home Depot location on Thursday morning.

Drivers will have to slow down in school and playground zones as speed limit changes take effect Thursday.

City councillors will get their first look at a plan that would see residents choose between three different sizes of waste carts — each with a different price point.

Hot weather helped break heat records in several Saskatchewan communities on Wednesday.

Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.

Saskatchewan can expect a cold winter this year followed by a warm and slightly wetter than average spring, according to the editor of the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Jack Burnett.

Nova Scotia is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.

Nova Scotia children between the ages of five and 11 are now eligible to receive their first booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

A training program for emergency medical technicians aimed at putting more ambulances on New Brunswick roads is scheduled to begin this fall.

Brose North America is downsizing its London, Ont. facility — resulting in the elimination of more than 300 jobs.

Santa's House is on the move. After lengthy delays, the staple of the holiday season is finally being moved from Victoria Park to its permanent home at Covent Garden Market.

Another new school year means London police are gearing up for another ‘Project LEARN.’ Project LEARN (Liquor Enforcement and Reduction of Noise) is a response to community concerns that arise at the onset of each school year as students return to the area for class.

Millions of dollars have been raised for northern Ontario hospitals through monthly 50-50 cash lottery draws as August winners announced.

One person has died from their injuries following a collision Aug. 30 on Wellington Street, the Sault Police service said Thursday.

A Sudbury man driving a commercial motor vehicle in Kirkland Lake is facing charges following a complaint from the public.

Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. have been lowered to half-mast after the sudden death of a 20-year-old hockey player during a game.

It’s move-in day for some students at the University of Waterloo as post-secondary institutions across the province welcome back students for the autumn semester.

A $1 billion vision for the former Schneiders plant is in the works as the development company behind the project looks for approval to transform the area into a bustling high-rise neighbourhood.

CTV News Programs

Local News

© 2022 All rights reserved. Use of this Website assumes acceptance of Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy

source