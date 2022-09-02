iPhone 14: Everything we know so far – Laptop Mag

Ads

Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.

iPhone 14 may be another massive leap forward from Apple

The iPhone 14 is inching closer, but credible leaks regarding the next set of flagship phones from Apple started early and are continuing at an ever more rapid pace.

The rumors started before the iPhone 13 launched with some of the leaks and rumors about that phone spilling over to the iPhone 14. With leaks and rumors in mind, it’s already looking like the iPhone 14 Pro models will be a major upgrade over the standard iPhone 14. Here’s why one writer will be skipping the iPhone 14.

Here’s a look at everything we’ve gathered on the iPhone 14 so far, including the expected release date, pricing, design, specs, and more.



Excluding the iPhone 12 , Apple has stuck to an announcement between September 7 and September 12 every year going back to the iPhone 5 in 2013. This year will be no different with Apple sending out invites for its September 7 ‘Far Out’ event starting at 10 a.m. Eastern time. The iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 should share the stage.

That should mean that iPhone 14 will be available to pre-order on September 9 with phones available for purchase in retail stores on September 16.

The one solid iPhone 14 pricing rumor comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who projects that the iPhone 14 will include the “lowest price ever” for a large iPhone . This is due to the projected introduction of an iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus, which he claims would be a sub-$900 6.7-inch iPhone. The demise of the iPhone mini has been widely projected, with the four-phone lineup moving to two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch phones.

Kuo estimated that Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup will be getting a 15% average selling price increase over the iPhone 13. He claims this will be due to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max jumping up to $1,099 and $1,199 and shipping in higher volumes relative to the standard models.

On the flip side, some rumors have suggested that the standard iPhone 14 may drop to a $749 starting price, while the iPhone 14 Plus could come in at $849. While Apple dropping the price on anything may not sound likely, given the limited projected upgrades to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, it seems credible.



While Apple is unlikely to move away from the basic iPhone 12 design, perhaps the biggest iPhone 14 rumor comes from the oft-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who indicated in a research note (reported on by MacRumors ) that Apple may finally eliminate the notch with the iPhone 14.

This idea has garnered additional support with Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants showing off what he refers to as a “hole + pill” design for the front-facing camera. Although Ross specifies that this would be limited to the Pro models.

We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible…The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei…Let’s see those new renders pic.twitter.com/Udt8cTKzPZJanuary 12, 2022

After months of seeing the hole + pill design circulating a late-breaking rumor offered a new take on the iPhone 14 Pro display design that shows it as more of a capsule. These images show it as a single cutout that may possibly feature notification LEDs to indicate when the camera or mic are being used, a valuable upgrade for the privacy conscious.

The main challenge is maintaining the security of Face ID with the reduced form factor. A Bloomberg report differs slightly on this point, claiming Apple will merely further shrink the notch on the iPhone 14, but eliminating it entirely is still further away.

Bloomberg added that an in-display fingerprint reader could be ready for the iPhone 14. There has been considerable support for this rumor with Kuo forecasting the inclusion of an under-display fingerprint sensor in the iPhone 14 in the same analyst note regarding the large iPhone 14 pricing. More recently a claim from iDrop News indicated that the under-display fingerprint sensor was chopped from the design again based on supply chain reports.

YouTuber Lewis Hilsenteger (Unbox Therapy) offered up a first look at the iPhone 14 Pro Max in May, using a replica that he claims came from a third-party case maker based on the schematics for the device. It largely follows the leaks we’ve seen elsewhere with a slight increase in thickness for the body and the camera array.

Apparently, this year’s iPhone color options include a few usual suspects, but a familiar color will be replacing a favorite. For the iPhone 14 and rumored iPhone 14 Max, expect to see green, blue, black, white, red, and purple. The green option was introduced separately back in Apple’s March event, while purple came along after the launch of the iPhone 12. What’s missing from the list? Pink, as the leaker states they’ve been told the color will be replaced by purple.

As for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, we’ll allegedly see green, purple, silver, gold, and graphite color options. Again, purple will be replacing sierra blue — another popular color option.

A set of renders released in September by Front Page Tech offered a potential look at the iPhone 14 with a centered hole-punch camera and near flush rear cameras as the two most notable features.



Rumors regarding the displays on the standard iPhone 14 models have been scarce, but there have been several leaks pointing to an always-on display for the Pro models. This appears to be a lock following the announcement of iOS 16 at WWDC 2022, as the team at 9to5Mac uncovered evidence for an always-on display in the iOS 16 beta code. This would be a perfect fit for the updated notification system coming in iOS 16, but again it may be something only iPhone 14 Pro owners get to enjoy.

Further evidence of the always-on display surfaced in Xcode beta 14 and developers were able to show us how the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display might work. In a SwiftUI preview you can see the textures removed from on-screen elements and a substantial dimming of the display.

A preview of the rumored iPhone 14 Pro ‘Always on Display’ feature might have been leaked by Xcode 14 beta 4 Simulator. Attached are the first two frames of a video of waking the sim. The first image (Always on Display mode) removes texture from the whale image in the widget 🧵 https://t.co/YDsTmuHotb pic.twitter.com/jPYDGh7m6kAugust 1, 2022

The biggest display feature we would love to see trickle down to the standard iPhone 14 is Pro Motion, the 120Hz adaptive display tech introduced on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but that may be asking too much as Apple looks to maintain its price points with escalating component costs.

As a side note, iPhone users will finally be able to see the exact battery percentage displayed on the battery icon. Apple ditched this feature to make room for the notch on the iPhone X in 2017, and we haven’t seen it since. As seen in the iOS 16 beta, it’s expected to be available on all iPhone 14 models.



The biggest spec update of note regarding the iPhone 14 is about the A16 Bionic processor. Keep in mind that name may be in flux. Ignoring the name, the rumor suggests the processor will move to a 4-nanometer process from the current 5nm process of the A14 Bionic and the iPhone 13’s A15 Bionic. That should lead to a larger performance jump than we will saw with the A15. A recent Macworld article attempted to quantify it and came up with a 15% CPU boost, a 25-30% GPU jump, and the most dramatic change a 50% increase in memory bandwidth.

However, if you are considering the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Max you should stow your A16 party hats as Ming-Chi Kuo believes only the Pro models will be getting the new chip and a recent DigiTimes asserted that only the Pro models would be getting a bump to LPDDR5 RAM, while the standard models will once again use LPDDR4X RAM.

One rumor that might have caused us to laugh it off as fantasy a few months ago is the suggestion that the iPhone 14 Pro could offer satellite connectivity. Details are incredibly sparse, but after T-Mobile and Starlink announced they would bring satellite coverage to some existing devices next year, this can’t be ruled out entirely and is a potentially game-changing upgrade.

Another potentially significant rumor centers on improved battery life based on a smaller 6nm 5G radio and a potentially larger battery as well. The iPhone 13 already righted the battery life wrongs of the iPhone 12, so another step forward for battery life on the iPhone 14 could put it well ahead of the competition.



The cameras have the potential to be one of the most significant year-over-year upgrades for the iPhone 14. Once again, citing a Ming-Chi Kuo investor note, he believes the iPhone 14 Pro will adopt a 48MP primary wide-angle camera. While Apple has done a better job of improving the quality of its 12MP sensors, like Google before the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it hasn’t moved beyond the outdated resolution.

Ads

However, according to LeaksApplePro on Twitter, a source claims to have had some “hands-on” time with both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The source states the Pro models come packed with an upgraded 48MP main camera sensor, the upgrade may have some issues when it comes to Night Mode.

The source points out that there’s some “optimization to do regarding night mode,” and that it’s “worse than the 13 Pro in that field.” Apparently, when taking pictures, there is a substantial amount of noise. Only time will tell if this claim is true.



While previous rumors were mostly silent on the ultra-wide camera, a recent tweet from analyst Ming Chi Kuo indicates that a critical update may be coming to the iPhone 14 Pro ultra-wide as well. While the resolution may stay the same 12MP we are accustomed to, the pixel size could jump from 1.4µm up from 1.0µm. The impact of this would be a dramatic improvement in low-light performance.

That’s not all though; the Pro models could also introduce a periscope zoom lens akin to what we see in Android flagships like the Galaxy S21 Ultra . This one is admittedly a bit more tenuous. Kuo cited it as likely in the past and the most recent positive sign for it was a patent granted to Apple for a “folded camera” for small devices spotted by PatentlyApple . While this feels inevitable, it’s possible that the folding camera will have to wait for next year’s iPhone 15.

A final camera rumor that seems to keep getting kicked down the road is the addition of sensor-shift optical image stabilization to all four models. This technology gives dramatically improved image stabilization that enhances video and low-light photos. It was first introduced with the iPhone 12 Pro Max and, while rumors pointed to its inclusion on the entire iPhone 13 lineup, most agree that it will be limited to the Pro models this year.



That’s the sum of what we have so far on the iPhone 14, with just days to go before the expected launch.

It may not be a complete picture, but there are some incredibly compelling updates in there. In particular for those who have been impressed by Apple’s computational photography, but felt left out of some of the camera hardware breakthroughs happening on the Android side. Those that can’t stand the notch are also likely planning a party to celebrate its demise already if those rumors hold true.

We’ll be eagerly following along for any additional leaks on the iPhone 14 as we are now just over a few months away. If you are wondering if those Pro upgrades will be worth it, we’ve also taken a closer look at the iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro based on what we know so far.

Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more. Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you’ll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more.

Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.

Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

Laptop Mag is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source