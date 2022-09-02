Memecoins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Jump as Ethereum Optimism Spreads – Bloomberg

The fast-paced program is the quintessential market close show leading up to the final minutes and seconds before the closing bell on Wall Street with the latest news, data and expert analysis.
Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.
Technology around space travel is accelerating at a rapid pace. As a result, we may soon see a future where one doesn’t need to be an astronaut to travel the stars. But there’s a long line of legal and safety logistics to be met before we can all start booking our personal space voyages.
EU Sees Limits in What Power-Price Intervention Can Achieve
Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 for a Sixth Session as ‘Fear’ Sets In
US Union Chief Says Starbucks Tactics Show Labor Reform Is Needed
In a First for Architects, a New York City Firm Forms a Union
Pimco’s Browne Sees Market Bottom in Early 2023 on Weak Demand
Porsche Plans to Hire Mercedes’s Former Tech Chief Ahead of Potential IPO
Tencent Targets About $14.5 Billion in Divestments, FT Says
Comcast Looks to Cut Up to $1 Billion From Budgets at Its TV Networks
Trump’s ‘Special Master’ Bid Drags On as Judge Delays Ruling
Draghi Discussed Eni, GSE Hacks With Senior Officials Thursday
Billionaire Kretinsky Bought a French Castle for $43 Million
London Super Prime Keeps Flying as Property Market Wobbles
Brazil’s Independence Museum Reopening Ahead of Bicentennial
Robinson to Miss 1st 4 Commanders Games After Being Shot
The Trump SPAC Needs More Time
China, Turkey and the World Must Lean On Putin to Avert Nuclear Disaster
Don’t Pay Your Spouse’s Student Loan Without a Prenup
A New Contaminant Found in Popular Drugs Could Cost Big Pharma Millions
The Anti-ESG Crusader Who Wants to Pick a Fight With BlackRock
The Problem With College Is So Much Bigger Than Student Debt
Pandemic Set US Students Back 20 Years in Reading, Math Levels
US Union Chief Says Starbucks Tactics Show Labor Reform Is Needed
Female Managers Make Fairer Pay Decisions Than Male Counterparts
X-Shore CEO Says Its $99,000 E-Boat Could Herald a ‘Tesla Moment’
Forests in US West, Canada, Parts of Amazon Face Higher Climate Risk
In a First for Architects, a New York City Firm Forms a Union
California Law Lets Cities Eject People Who Disrupt Public Meetings
What Cities Can Learn from Venture Capital
Bankrupt Celsius Seeks to Return $50 Million of Locked Crypto
A Dozen Crypto ETFs That All Act the Same: An Industry Identity Crisis
All Eyes Are on the BlackRock-Coinbase Partnership
Memecoins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Jump as Ethereum Optimism Spreads – Bloomberg
The fast-paced program is the quintessential market close show leading up to the final minutes and seconds before the closing bell on Wall Street with the latest news, data and expert analysis.