What Is Your Zodiac Sign’s Ruling Planet And How Does It Affect You? – Hauterrfly

I believe the concept of horoscopes and Zodiac signs is a very polarising one. While there are some who follow it religiously, there are some who think it is all poppycock. Regardless, I don’t see the harm in one relying on astrology every once in a while. Zodiac signs are like a backdrop narrative that can reveal a lot about a particular aspect of our lives as well as about our personality and behaviour. The keys to unlocking the horoscope we are reading become more and more apparent to us as we learn more about a given sign. And believe it or not, it isn’t just the sign but the ruling planet which is influencing a lot about your life and personality. So here are the 12 Zodiac signs and their ruling planets.



Why wouldn’t the planets that are considerably closer to us have an effect on who we are if the stars do? The signs have an impact on how planets function and a planet indicates which aspect of our personalities is influenced by our Zodiac sign. Every sign has a ruling planet that governs how that sign’s zodiac affects those born under it. That’s not all, though. Even if you weren’t born under a certain sign, you will experience its ruling planet’s influence. The traits of a person’s ruling planets are often what we identify with those born under a certain zodiac sign.



Ruling planet: Saturn

Saturn is depicted in mythology as this wicked monster that his son, Jupiter had to slay in order to win. But he is revered as the creator of civilization, social order, and conformity as well as the God of Agriculture. The planet bestows a sense of duty, destiny, discipline, and obligation upon its zodiac. They are able to accomplish their objectives because it provides them with the courage to tackle challenges. Perhaps the brutal tenacity mirrored by their ruling planet is what drives Capricorn natives to be so passionately focused on realising their dreams.



Ruling Planet: Uranus

Uranus, the father of Saturn and the only planet to rotate on its side, is the ruling planet of Aquarius. Aquarians tend to have a unique personality according to the planet. Because of this, they are brilliant, unusual, disruptive, and even revolutionary. Since Uranus’ secrets are always hidden by blue-green clouds, astronomers still don’t fully understand them. Perhaps this explains why the rest of us will always find Aquarians to be elusive.



Ruling planet: Neptune

Neptune is the Roman God of the Seas and the Oceans. The mythology of Greece and Rome diverge significantly with regard to this one God. Poseidon, the Greek version of Neptune, is regarded as one of the Great three. While the Romans perceived God as an unlucky influence. The impact it has on the Pisces zodiac sign can also be seen in light of these two storylines. On the one hand, Neptune bestows the Pisces zodiac with qualities like mysticism, mysticism, empathy, and imagination. However, it is also connected to deceit, delusion, wistfulness, and great sensitivity.

Ruling Planet: Mars

Mars is the God of War. Aries sign natives are renowned for having short-fused tempers. They have an ardent disposition and are willing to take up arms when the chance presents itself. However, they gain more advantages than disadvantages from their governing planet. These individuals take decisive action and don’t shy away from expressing their feelings and thoughts. Consequently, it is simpler for those around them to understand what they desire. They have a fierce will to win and are exceedingly bold. After all, if you don’t have the heart for it, you can’t fight in a war.

Ruling Planet: Venus

According to legend, Venus also stands in for the Roman Goddess of Beauty and Love. Additionally, those born under this sign are well renowned for their romantic relationships. Although at first, you wouldn’t be able to tell it. They must conceal their passions since their ruling planet forbids it. In favour of being exceptionally charming, courteous, and empathetic. Taurus is a fixed sign, yet it also has the tendency to hurt easily. The smallest act of neglect from their partner can start a fire.

Ruling Planet: Mercury

Hermes, the Greek and Roman messenger God, is also known to be connected to this planet. To comprehend the characteristics of this zodiac sign, one only needs to consider the predicament of a messenger. Geminis are pretty flexible and adaptive. They resist letting their environment influence them negatively. Because of this, they are frequently seen with friends. However, this may also make them deceitful. Both sides must be amicable toward them. And because of it, relying on them might be challenging.



Ruling Planet: Moon

Despite the Moon not being a planet, no other zodiac sign, even those ruled by planets, is as affected by its rulers as Cancer is. Perhaps it is a result of how close the Earth and Moon are to one another. However, the Moon’s phases affect how a Cancer feels. The people born under this zodiac sign are the light to many in the dark times, just like their ruling “planet”. The compassion, emotion, and intuition that the Cancerian people possess are derived from here as well. But it also contributes to their mood swings. Cancerian mood swings are unpleasant and one must always tread carefully on nights when there is no moon.

Ruling Planet: Sun

Just like the Cancerians, Leo is also not ruled by a planet but rather a star, the Sun. The Sun is Apollo’s figurative representation in Greek mythology. The Leo sign’s ruler is the source of the curiosity of those born under this sign. From the perspective of the Earth, it also serves as a representation of the cosmic centre which makes those it has an impact on want to be in the spotlight. It enables their spirits to shine more brilliantly than anything else. It wouldn’t be unreasonable to conclude that it also fosters some narcissism. After all, instances of Apollo’s narcissism are found throughout Greek mythology.



Ruling Planet: Mercury

Because Gemini and Virgo share the same ruling planet, you might start to consider all the ways Gemini and Virgo are similar as a result. They are essentially none, to be honest. However, Virgo represents Mercury’s intellectual side. Their ruling planet is the source of their collected, wisdom, and perceptive calculations. They are in line with the values and precepts that are widely accepted. But when it counts, they should also honour their commitments. They become the wise Virgins we all know and adore when these characteristics are blended with those of their zodiac signs.

Ruling Planet: Venus

The Libra zodiac sign is recognised as a representation of fairness and integrity. It may be difficult to picture the Goddess of Love and Beauty as their ruler because of this. Well, what makes them just and honest is the love and compassion that this planet brings to their personality. You might be able to discern the impact of Venus on those who belong to this zodiac sign if you reflect on their love of beauty and their exotic tastes.



Ruling Planets: Pluto and Mars

Pluto and Mars both exert their energies on the sign of Scorpio. These two planets interact, with the former having the stronger influence. According to Roman mythology, Pluto is the planet of the God of the Underworld. And before you jump to any conclusions, that’s not a negative thing. Since, unlike what the general public may think, Pluto is regarded as a symbol of transformation. Because of this, it is often referred to as the “Great Renewer.” Pluto endows the Scorpio zodiac with their focus on accomplishment, personal power, and capacity for teamwork. While Mars contributes to the charisma, tenacity, and mystique.

Ruling Planet: Jupiter

Jupiter is the planet of the Gods. The Greek God of the sky and thunder is also known as Jupiter, or Zeus. This God and planet both play the duty of guardian, which is one of their distinctive functions. Both in mythology and in the way Jupiter’s gravitational pull shields neighbouring planets from asteroids and comets. Being the King, the planet grants its zodiac sign a tonne of growth, development, and luck. They extol virtues like fairness, humility, independence, morality, and good humour. Jupiter’s two primary gifts to the Sagittarius zodiac sign are the need for freedom and the want to explore.



