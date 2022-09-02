Satechi introduces new USB-C Hub for M1 iPad Pro and iPad Air – iThinkDifferent – Apple News

Ads

Popular third-party accessory manufacturer, Satechi has launched a new 6-in-1 USB-C Mobile Pro Hub for M1 iPad Pro (2021), iPad Air (2022) and other compatible devices.

With the power of M1 chip, the latest iPad models are versatile devices that allow users to create visual art, music compositions, edit photos and videos, interior designs, post cards, and more.

Therefore, Apple featured the a USB‑C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4 in the (2021) 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1 chip and a USB-C connector in the (2022) iPad Air with M1 chip to support a wide range of accessories and data transfer.



For users to reach the full potential for their M1 iPads, Satechi has equipped the new 6-in-1 USB-C Pro Hub with USB-C PD up to 60W, 4K HDMI display (up to 60Hz), USB 3.0 port for data transfer (up to 5Gbps), micro/SD card readers (UHS-I), and a 3.5mm headphone jack, all over a single USB-C connection.

In addition to M1 iPad Pro and iPad Air models, the new USB-C Hub is compatible with the following Apple and third-party devices:



The new Hub is available on satechi.com for $69.99. The company states that the new USB-C Hub requires at least a 30W adapter, and iPadOS 13.0 or later to utilize data transfer to/from USB devices. Users must also remember that the Hub does not support 2017 or earlier iPad models, and updating to iOS 12.3 eliminates microphone usage on a 3.5mm headphone jack.

