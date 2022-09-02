IPL 2022: New Jio Cricket plans with free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar rolled out – HT Tech

Ads

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

IPL 2022 cricket tournament kickstarted on March 26 and looking to keep the cricket fans’ happy, Reliance Jio has introduced a bunch of prepaid plans that offer free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Dubbed as the Jio Cricket plans, these prepaid plans will allow cricket fans to watch live streaming of the IPL 2022 matches on their smartphones. Besides the Jio Cricket Plans, the company has also announced the return of the Jio Cricket Play Along game for users to earn rewards. Check out Jio prepaid plans for free IPL 2020 live streaming below.

1. Jio Rs. 279 Cricket plan: The Jio Cricket Plan is starting at a price of Rs. 279. The prepaid plan comes with 15GB of data at high-speed and complimentary access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The plan is valid till the existing base plan is valid.

2. Jio Rs. 499 Cricket plan: Next on the list is the Rs. 499 Jio Cricket Plan that offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls and a validity of 28 days along with complimentary access to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

3. Jio Rs. 799 Cricket plan: This plan offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls and a validity of 56 days along with access to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

4. Jio Rs. 1066 Cricket plan: The next Jio Cricket plan is prepaid tariff of Rs. 1,066 that offers 2GB of daily data benefits, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a period of 84 days.

Apart from these, Jio has also added long term prepaid plans priced at Rs. 2,999, Rs. 3,119 and Rs. 4,199 prepaid plans. All these plans come with a daily data limit, unlimited calling, SMS benefit and Disney+Hotstar subscription for a validity of 365 days. Note that Jio Rs. 4199 prepaid tariff comes with 3GB of daily high-speed data and access to a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71648691735369

source