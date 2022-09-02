TA: Ethereum Gains Momentum, A Strengthening Case For More Upsides – NewsBTC

Ads

Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $1,600 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is gaining pace and might rise further towards the $1,650 level.

Ethereum attempted an upside break above the $1,605 level, but struggled. There was a sharp bearish reaction below the $1,560 and $1,550 levels.

Ether price dipped below the $1,520 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the bulls were active near the $1,500 and $1,480 levels. A low was formed near $1,473 and the price is now rising. There was a clear move above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The price rallied above the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,605 swing high to $1,473 low. It is now consolidating near the $1,600 zone. There is also a key rising channel forming with support near $1,510 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD

It is facing resistance near the $1,620 and $1,635 levels. The stated resistance is near the 1.236 Fib extension level of the recent decline from the $1,605 swing high to $1,473 low. The next major resistance is now forming near the $1,650 level.



A clear move above the $1,650 level might send the price towards $1,700 resistance. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a test of the $1,750 resistance in the near term.

If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,620 resistance, it could start another decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,560 zone.

The next major support is near $1,540 and the 100 hourly simple moving average, below which ether price gain bearish momentum. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $1,520 level. Any more losses may perhaps send the price towards the $1,480 zone.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,540

Major Resistance Level – $1,635

Aayush is a Senior Forex, Cryptocurrencies and Financial Market Strategist with a background in IT and financial markets. He specialises in market strategies and technical analysis, and has spent over a DECADE as a financial markets contributor and observer. He possesses strong technical analytical skills and is well known for his entertaining and informative analysis of the currency, commodities, Bitcoin and Ethereum markets.

NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Prices from Nomics

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source