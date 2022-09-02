iPad mini 6 down to $459 in today’s best deals, plus Apple Watch Link Bracelet $125 off, more – 9to5Mac

iPad mini 6 down to $459 in today’s best deals, plus Apple...

April 1

Rikka Altland

– Apr. 1st 2022 8:57 am PT

@blairaltland

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined by iPad mini 6 discounts at Amazon all-time lows from $459. That’s alongside stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 at $80 off and a rare official Link Bracelet discount to go with. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB for $459 in three different styles. Normally fetching $499, this is the first discount in nearly a month and a rare chance to score just about all of the colors on sale. At $40 off, this is also matching all-time lows. Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6.

It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect, like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our first impressions review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance.

Amazon now offers the official Apple Watch Space Black 42mm Link Bracelet for $424. Normally fetching $549, today’s offer delivers quite the rare discount in the first place at $125 off. We’ve only seen it go on sale once before this year and a handful of times overall.

Not to be confused with the refreshed version (still more expensive) that ditches some of the darker stylings, this is Apple’s most premium in-house band; its Link Bracelets arrive with a Space Black colorway and plenty of elegant stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. This model in particular is also compatible with all 42,44, and 45mm Apple Watch models.

Amazon now offers the Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular 41mm at $619. Normally fetching $699, this is a grand total of $80 in savings while matching the all-time low at $30 under our previous mention. You can also score similar savings on other stainless steel styles, too.

Centered around the new refreshed casing that comes in a slick steel design, the new Apple Watch Series 7 backs that with a display that’s 20% larger and brighter than before. Paired with an equally elegant band, these higher-end styles pack all of the same exercise, heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen tracking, not to mention the new fast charging mode that turns 8 minutes of juice into enough charge for overnight wear. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models.

Several retailers are now offering the new DJI Mavic 3 Drone for $2,049. Normally fetching $2,199, today’s offer is delivering the very first discount on the latest quadcopter by itself at $150 off. These offers are all new all-time lows in any case regardless of the retailer, though we did see the Fly More Combo bundle on sale once before.

DJI’s most capable consumer drone yet arrives as the new Mavic 3 following its launch late last year. The 13-gram package features a new CMOS Hasselblad camera with 5.1K video recording capabilities and marks the first drone in the brand’s stable to transmit 1080p live feeds to the included RC Pro Controller. Other notable features include a 46-minute flight time per battery, and improved object avoidance. Dive into our hands-on review over at DroneDJ.

Amazon currently offers the Eve Aqua HomeKit/Thread Smart Water Controller for $80. Down from the usual $100 price tag, this is one of the very first discounts to date at $20 off while matching our previous mention from earlier in the year for the all-time low.

Recently refreshed with Thread support, the new Eve Aqua arrives to bring smartphone and Siri control to a sprinkler or outdoor faucet. On top of just allowing you to remotely turn on your system to take care of the lawn, there’s also scheduling features on top of water use tracking and more. Today’s discount arrives just in time for getting your lawn in shape for spring, too. You can get a full rundown on what to expect from the package in our announcement coverage, as well.

