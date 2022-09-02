SEC seeking comments on proposed rule change for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF – Pensions & Investments

Ads

The Securities and Exchange Commission has instituted proceedings to determine whether to approve a proposed rule change to list and trade shares of the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and is seeking public comment on topics including potential fraud and manipulation risk, an SEC order dated Monday showed.

The sponsor of the proposed spot bitcoin ETF is 21Shares US, the order said. 21Shares is a Zurich-based provider of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products.

ARK Investment Management, founded by Cathie Wood, will assist in marketing the ETF’s shares. The ETF will seek to track the performance of bitcoin as measured by the performance of the S&P Bitcoin index, adjusted for the ETF’s expenses and other liabilities, according to the order, which also refers to the ETF as “the trust.”

The ETF’s assets will consist of bitcoin, held by its custodian, Coinbase Custody Trust Company, on the trust’s behalf, the order said. While the SEC has approved bitcoin futures ETFs, it has yet to approve a spot bitcoin ETF.

On May 13, the Cboe BZX Exchange filed with the SEC for the proposed rule change to list and trade the ETF’s shares. On July 12, the SEC designated a longer period within which to approve the proposed rule change, disapprove it “or institute proceedings to determine whether to disapprove the proposed rule change,” the order said.

“Institution of proceedings is appropriate at this time in view of the legal and policy issues raised by the proposed rule change,” the SEC’s order said. “Institution of proceedings does not indicate that the commission has reached any conclusions with respect to any of the issues involved.”

Rather, the SEC “seeks and encourages interested persons to provide comments on the proposed rule change,” the order said.

The order noted the SEC is providing notice of the grounds for disapproval under consideration. The SEC is instituting proceedings to allow for further analysis of the proposed rule change’s consistency with a section of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which requires “that the rules of a national securities exchange be ‘designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices’ and ‘to protect investors and the public interest,'” the order said.

The SEC also wants to know whether commenters agreed with the Cboe BZX Exchange that the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on which bitcoin futures contracts trade “represents a regulated market of significant size related to spot bitcoin,” the order said. In addition, the SEC wants to find out whether it is reasonably likely that someone trying to manipulate the ETF’s shares would also have to trade on the CME to manipulate the shares, the order said.

The Cboe BZX Exchange maintains that bitcoin is price-manipulation resistant and that other means to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts exist to justify dismissing the requirement to enter into a comprehensive surveillance-sharing agreement with a regulated market of significant size related to spot bitcoin, the SEC’s order said.

A spokeswoman for 21Shares declined to comment. A spokeswoman for ARK did not provide a response to an emailed request for comment.

Information on how to submit comments can be found in the SEC’s order.

