Dogecoin up 8% following a tweet by Elon Musk – Capital.com

By Angelique Ruzicka

13:29, 25 October 2021

Dogecoin’s value rose by 8% this morning following a tweet by business magnate and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, confirming that he held some of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as well as bitcoin and Ethereum (Ether).

In response to questions about his holdings, Musk Tweeted: “…I acquired some ascii hash strings called “Bitcoin, Ethereum & Doge. That’s it”.

But the excitement surrounding the tweet died just after midday, as the Dogecoin price fell back to just 1.74% higher, at $0.262600.

It’s not the first time that Musk has tweeted about his crypto holdings, his comments tend to be a major influence on the price of cryptocurrencies when he talks about his investments in them on social media.

In response to questions from a crypto-YouTuber named @ProTheDoge, Musk referred to Dogecoin as the ‘people’s crypto’, adding: ‘Lots of people I talked to on the production lines at Tesla or building rockets at SpaceX own Doge. They aren’t financial experts or Sillicon Valley technologists. That’s why I decided to support Doge – it felt like the people’s crypto.”

Another follower of the conversation @ShibaInuHodler asked Musk if he was holding any Shiba Token. His response was “None”, after which Shibu fell 7.4% to $0.000003 following the revelation.

Despite his admissions, Musk also warned investors to be cautious over crypto. He tweeted: “As I’ve said before, don’t bet the farm on crypto! True value is building products & providing services to your fellow human beings, not money in any form.”

