The Biggest NFT Crypto MMORPG in 2022 The Legends of Bezogia Launches Globally – Sponsored Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Dubai, Tuesday, August 30th – Zogi Labs Ltd. officially releases The Legends of Bezogia Beta to global audiences seeking to experience an NFT crypto-based MMORPG like never seen before. The Legends of Bezogia takes the crypto gaming industry to new heights with next-level graphics, a rich and deep backstory, countless quirky characters & villains and a massive open world. Players can rent, own & sell their own NFT Bezogi characters and kit them out with NFT weapons that add unique flavor to the gameplay never seen before in an NFT crypto-based massive open-world game.

“Following on from a year of hard work, devotion and creative passion we’re extremely excited to finally launch The Legends of Bezogia Beta after an overwhelmingly positive response & signup count. With the aim of taking the NFT crypto gaming industry by storm, the game will give users all around the world a totally new experience in crypto gaming which is fitting for 2022. Gone are the days of crypto games looking like a Gameboy classic from the 1990s, The Legends of Bezogia is a massive open world with a thrilling storyline, action-packed combat and sophisticated game mechanics we’ve worked tirelessly to produce. With the release of the Beta, we’ve invited players to get stuck into a whole new world of crypto gaming with play-to-earn & play for fun mechanics that will reshape the NFT gaming landscape as we know it.” Steve Murray, CEO of Zogi Labs Ltd.

Claim Your Attendance Token

The first 1000 players to sign up, be accepted as a beta tester, and play the game will receive an attendance token during the first day of the beta launch. Unique and never accessible again, this token gives gamers the chance to own their very small part of The Legends of Bezogia Beta experience.



What to Expect

The Legends of Bezogia Beta is packed full of fun things to do, allowing gamers to sign up and dive right into the biggest open-world meme metaverse on the market today. Gamers can expect to experience the following things in-game.



Players are encouraged to give feedback on anything they discover in the Beta that needs tweaking. With the release now in its Beta stage, the team is on hand to make hotfixes to improve the player experience and to refine in-game systems coming up to the full game release in Q1 2023.

Press Contact

press@bezoge.com / Carrie Shuffield

About Zobi Labs Ltd.:



Founded in 2021, Zogi Labs Ltd, previously known as Bezoge Earth, under the game title of The Legends of Bezogia is an emerging Crypto-based MMOPRG Play & Earn Blockchain Game, available in Beta on PC, with support for Android-based devices coming soon and full global release planned in Q1 2023.





