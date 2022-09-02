Further US dollar strength in the near-term – MUFG – FXStreet

Ads

Hawkish Federal Reserve has driven the US dollar higher. Economists at MUFG Bank expect the greenback to remain strong in the near-term.

“Market participants are becoming more confident that the Fed will deliver a third consecutive 75 bps hike this month (69 bps is currently priced in), and for the policy rate to reach a peak of close to 4.00% next year.”

“The labour market will have to show more acute weakness to materially alter the Fed’s plans for further tightening, and heighten US recession fears. In these circumstances, we continue to expect further US dollar strength in the near-term.”



EUR/USD pares the biggest daily fall in seven weeks amid pre-NFP consolidation. Yields keep DXY on bull’s radar despite latest pullback from two-decade high. Hawkish money market bets on ECB rate hike, hopes of overcoming the bloc’s energy crisis to limit downside.

The GBP/USD pair is displaying a lackluster performance in the Asian session as investors are preparing for the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) event. The cable is oscillating in a narrow range of 1.1540-1.1560, however, the downside remains favored amid an overall bearish context.

Gold price is advancing gradually higher as the DXY is displaying a subdued performance ahead of the US NFP data. The precious metal is struggling to cross the psychological resistance of $1,700.00 as investors are awaiting the release of the US employment data for fresh impetus.

XRP price shows an ascending triangle formation, hinting at a bullish breakout. However, the altcoin is at a point where it could turn either way. Hence, investors must wait for double confirmation before jumping on this bullish trade.

Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 25 NFP prints*.

