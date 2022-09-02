How to use Companion mode in Google Meet – Business Insider

Ads

Google’s Companion mode is a new feature in Google Meet that allows you to join a meeting with a second screen. You can connect with two laptops, for example, or a laptop and another compatible device, such as a Google Hub Max.

The second screen doesn’t show the typical participant grid, and it doesn’t use the device’s mic, speaker, or camera — that allows you to use the devices side-by-side without creating feedback. Companion mode’s second device is focused entirely on letting you share your screen, take part in whiteboard, and other tasks that are cumbersome on your main display without losing your view of the other participants on the first screen.

There are two ways to start Companion mode from your secondary screen; you can do it directly from the meeting invite, or you can use a unique Companion code link with the meeting code for the meeting you want to join.

From the meeting invite, click the link to join the meeting. Then, on the Google Meet start page, find the Other joining options under the Join now and Present buttons. Click Use Companion mode.

Alternately, you can open g.co/companion in a web browser. Enter the meeting code and click Start Companion.

Anyone can use Companion mode; it’s not limited to the meeting leader or any other kind of participant. But you can only use computers, laptops, and a small number of specialty devices like the Google Hub Max — you cannot connect with an iPhone or Android device.

It’s important to keep in mind, though, that as the name suggests, it’s intended to be a companion to your primary device connecting to a meeting. If you sign into a meeting only with a device in companion mode, you will have no audio, so you won’t be able to hear the meeting or talk. Google Meet intends for your primary screen to give you those capabilities.

Sharing your screen in Companion mode is essentially the same as how you would ordinarily do it in Google Meet.

1. At the bottom of the screen, click the Present Now button.

2. In the pop-up menu, choose what you want to share, such as your entire screen, a specific window, or a browser tab, and then pick the specific window or tab you want everyone to see.

3. If you are sharing your entire screen or a browser tab, check the box if you want to share audio from your device.

4. Click Share.

Using Companion mode, you can do many things you would ordinarily be able to do in Google Meet:

Companion mode is a secondary portal into your meeting, and as such it doesn’t have all the capabilities compared to an ordinary Google Meet window. Here’s what’s missing:

