BSC News NFT Influencer Spotlight: Defi Raf – BSC NEWS

Defi Raf is linked to multiple NFT projects on BNB Chain. In this interview, he talks about his NFT journey, his experience with GameFi, and more.

BNB Chain is steadily making a name for itself in the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) space, an area that has been dominated by collections on Ethereum and Solana.

Many project developers, community managers, and influencers are actively working to take the narrative of BNB Chain NFTs forward. Today our NFT Influencer Spotlight is on Defi Raf.

Defi Raf is working on his NFT GameFi project called Chain Legion. But apart from that, he is also the community manager for Haddie’s Bay Club and DezBet, and a moderator for The Non-Fungible Lounge and DegenApeClub.

BSC News sat down with DeFi Raf to learn about his NFT journey and his thoughts about building a GameFi project.

Q: How did you end up in the NFT ecosystem?

A: My journey into crypto began over a year ago. During the big, crazy bull run of 2021, I got into crypto as Bitcoin and Dogecoin ran rampant. The time was crazy, with projects launching every day and crashing. I then began gambling on a few coins with some success and some failures.

After that, I began to meet people, got involved in different communities, and even participated in a few projects. As a result, I formed relationships with other people and the NFT project team members.

When there was the big NFT boom last year, I decided to focus on that, mainly because the communities were so much warmer and more inclusive; I'd say closer-knit. As I gained some experience, I began interviewing project teams, seeing what worked, and, most importantly, what didn't.

Q: This is great. Also, you are developing your own project, Chain Legion. How did you end up working on this project?

A: Our goal was to make a sound, legit project. An actual programmer friend of mine has been working in crypto for a long time. So we decided that we wanted to do our own project.

It was our idea to have an NFT project that would be used in a game, and we also wanted it to be an RPG. Users can train and level up their NFTs, build their attributes, and choose whether their character will be easy or challenging. I know more RPG stuff like that, so we adapted it into a BNB Chain NFT browser-based RPG.

Eventually, we intend to expand this to include a player guild. There’s already a storyline, but it hasn't been released yet. Our goal is to have different groups leading this Chain Legion Universe so that the players themselves will determine the direction in which the story of the Chain Legion universe will unfold.

Q: Based on that, what do you think makes a good GameFi NFT project?

A: First of all, good art. In my opinion, it must look good. Unfortunately, there are a lot of people who just jump onto projects blindly. Even though these are supposed to be about art, sometimes it feels like people ignore it completely.

Further, it should be relative to the game itself. If you look at the NFT in itself, it has to be actually useful. When it comes down to it, if you could just play the game without the NFT, then I believe an error has been made. Thus, it needs to be useful.

In a game like Chain Legion, you can evolve or upgrade the NFT within the game or use the NFT with the game. Therefore, it's important to consider what attributes you choose to build your NFT character.

That ties back to what I said: that the GameFi NFTs should feel useful and have actual utility in the game. There shouldn't be a sense that the NFT is just there to fill the pockets of developers. Instead, when a whole game is made for its utility, it should be at the center of the project.

Q: Those are some pretty good insights for GameFi NFTs. As you know, many NFT projects are currently based on the Ape narrative. Like you are also connected to two projects, like Degen Ape Club and Ape Fam Elite. Some people like that, but others say it is very monotonous. So, what do you think about that?

A: I've got to split between both, really. In a way, it's overdone, there are so many apes on the market. However, although I don't think people should constantly come up with apes in the crypto scene, I understand why they want to since the Ape theme has been central to NFTs for some time.

They really want to mimic the craziest story of the Bored Yacht Ape Club. My opinion is kind of in the middle – it's overdone, but I also understand why people enjoy it.

Q: How do you think NFT Alliances, like BNGA, can be essential in bringing more value to NFT projects?

A: I think this is great where different projects and teams come together before minting to help each other, whether through marketing, hosting AMAs, or similar things. This helps in more than one way for projects that may not have much marketing funding.

Project owners can also ask for ideas like, “Hey, do you guys think this is good or not?” People say “Yes” or “No” and give valuable tips to boost the projects. As a result, these kinds of NFT alliances helped bring people together to find new solutions for their projects.

Q: What do you think is the most effective blockchain network for NFTs?

A: I would have to say Ethereum is still the king in that area and probably the most effective one right now. Furthermore, Solana has evolved a lot over the past year and is trying to catch up with Ethereum. However, Solana has a lot of problems, including a constantly down network and recent hacks.

Ethereum is my number one pick, and I'm split between Solana and the BNB Chain for number two. Project-wise, as well as community-wise, the BNB Chain has been in a whirlwind of activity. It's been going crazy, and I believe this year will be even crazier for the BNB Chain.

Q: What are your favorite collections on BNB Chain?

A: Wow. That's difficult, I like a lot of them, I won't say I have a definite favorite one, but I love Degen Apes. I liked the Pixel Sweepers; the volume they did while minting is impressive. And before, there was the big BTC dump, but still, the volume was going insane. Also, the 3D art done by Cecy Meade for the Pixel Sweepers is excellent.

I also love the Bull Society. I have minted like five of them. I was there when they were still minting and have followed them since, especially because I met a great friend whom you probably know through the Bull Society. We hear his name all the time when it comes to the BNB Chain NFTs: he’s Dehuffski.

He is undoubtedly an inspiration for me, even though he will turn around and say I am an inspiration to him. And I'm like, “Dude, come on. Don't be so humble.”

I love Chain Legion. It's my own project. That's a biased opinion, of course. I'm also enjoying the GDogs. There are probably 80 of those in my collection, and I can't wait to play their game. I hope I don't miss anyone. I mean, there are so many good projects on the BNB Chain.

I would also like to give a massive shoutout to the head of the Haddie’s Bay Club, and I am actually involved in that project. So I do my community management and advise them with the project ideas and leads. So Haddie’s Bay Clubs definitely on my list as well? More so because it's actually been funded by an IRL, Get Maine Lobster. So it's a lobster fishing company that also serves lobster dishes to clients.

They decided to create their own NFT based on their famous lobster Hattie, a one-of-a-million, one-of-a-kind, special kind of blue lobster that you can only find in one in a million lobsters. And their idea for this project is that the NFT holders will get real-life benefits from them.

Q: How do you manage all responsibilities as you are the developer of one project, CM of Haddie’s Bay Club and DeZBet, and moderators for others?

Due to Web3 being a full-time job and projects having a bit of "down" time, I can fit them all into my schedule. In addition, moderating usually ensures that the group is safe and clean, so it's not too time-consuming or challenging! Nevertheless, I wish days were longer, and we had more than 24 hours so that I could have time for everyone.

