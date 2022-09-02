Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Are Meme Set to Skyrocket in 2022 – NewsBTC

Ads

There are many categories and features of cryptocurrencies, i.e., Play-to-Earn games, Metaverse, and Meme coins. Over the years, coins in these various categories of cryptocurrency have upstaged meme coins that relied solely on hype and influence to maintain relevance. These meme coins depended on their communities’ support for their existence and were never really on-trend.

But the story changed when Dogecoin, a well-known meme coin invented as a joke, made its debut in December 2013, and Shiba Inu, an equally popular meme coin introduced in August 2020, has continued demand. Ever since then, meme coins have been here to stay.

Though meme coins have had a different and comical origin than other coins, the new meme coin to watch following in the footsteps of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Although this year has been challenging for cryptocurrency buyers due to the fall in the value of many well-known cryptocurrency networks, some meme coins are still profitable for traders. In the following paragraphs, let’s examine these meme coins and what makes them unique from other cryptocurrencies.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was brought onto the scene in late 2020, and this was to increase the interest and involvement of people in meme coins.

Shiba Inu, which began as a community-driven token representing a meme, has now grown into a multi-billion dollar cryptocurrency project. Shiba Inu’s true intention in entering the cryptocurrency market was to unseat Dogecoin and become the leader of meme cryptocurrencies worldwide. This great feat earned Shiba Inu a popular nickname, “the Dogecoin Killer.”

Unlike many other meme coins, Shiba Inu doesn’t rely on fanfare and social media hype alone; rather, the Shiba team has developed several uses for the Shiba Inu coin to keep the cryptocurrency current and profitable to traders such as a recent addition of a Metaverse venture and exchange in the cryptocurrency market. Though taking second place to Dogecoin, Shiba Inu is still one of the most outstanding meme coins available.

Shiba Inu is an Ethereum-based ER-20 token, which means it is created on the Ethereum blockchain, which makes Shiba Inu secure and well-established; this makes Shiba Inu decentralized, meaning that users can hold trillions of Shiba Inu coins.



Shiba Inu is a multi-token ecosystem that consists of three tokens such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Leash (LEASH), and Bone (BONE), with Shiab Inu being the most prominent token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Based on a cat and its adorably cute eyes, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme currency that seeks to take advantage of the value of memes and utility power to become a project that yields massive returns.

Big Eyes Coin is on a mission to provide its users with much more than a meme coin’s common and basic humor. Instead, the Big Eyes Coin initiative is a full-blown community token that is committed to giving 5% of its profit to charity, and this is to support projects that are ocean related, such as marine life conservation and this, in turn, preserves an essential part of the global ecosystem. Big Eyes’ community tokens also serve as a source of wealth for its members.

Big Eyes Coin’s mascot, a kitten with large eyes, is popular in the Japanese animation scene. It symbolizes a revolution from the dog-based themes that have become widely adopted among meme coins and piques the interest of many crypto enthusiasts and cat lovers.

Its community also determines changes in the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem, and users are allowed to participate in fun and addictive activities that represent the qualities of cats, and this is to encourage users

to build the community. So what are you waiting for? Here is your chance to join the fun-loving and potentially very profitable meme coin revolution.





