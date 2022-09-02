Deals: Get Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $539 ($60 Off) – MacRumors

Ads

Today we’re tracking a discount on Apple’s 2020 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, available for $539.00, down from $599.00. This sale is available in Space Gray, Green, and Sky Blue. All models are in stock and shipped directly from Amazon.

Overall, this is a second-best deal on the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, and we’ve only seen a return to record low prices once in the past few months. With that discount being so rare, today’s offer from Amazon is still a solid deal on the tablet.

For those shopping for the iPad Air, remember that we are expecting to see an update to the lineup during next week’s “Peek Performance” event, but those brand new models won’t see discounts for a while.

