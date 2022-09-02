Ludacris Will Star in a NEW Disney Movie – AllEars.Net

Ads

Disney has several movies in the works right now, including a live-action Pinocchio, a live-action The Little Mermaid, Hocus Pocus 2, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Now we’ve got an update on another new movie that’s coming soon!

Dashing Through the Snow is a holiday movie that’s in the works at Disney right now. It’s going to come out on Disney+ this holiday season, and now we know some of the actors who will star in the film.

According to Deadline, the popular rapper Ludacris (Chris Bridges) is going to star in Dashing Through the Snow. Alongside Ludacris will be Lil Rel Howery and Teyonah Parris as leads in the movie.

Dashing Through the Snow will be directed by Tim Story and will be a holiday-themed comedy. The story follows “a divorced social worker for the Atlanta police department who despises Christmas due to a painful childhood memory. When sent on a call while spending Christmas Eve with his daughter, he inadvertently evokes the wrath of a local politician but meets a man who helps him understand the joy and magic of Christmas” (Deadline).

Production is already underway, and the movie is set to debut this year. Oscar Nunez, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ravi Patel, Marcus Lewis, and Madison Skye Validum will also be in the film.

Other people involved in the movie are producers Will Packer and John Jacobs and executive producers Johanna Byer, Ross Fanger, and Zac Unterman. The movie was written by Scott Rosenberg.

And speaking of new movies, did you see the new trailer for Disney’s live-action Pinocchio? Disney+ Day is coming up soon — it’ll be on September 8th this year. On that day, you can expect to see some big movies arrive on Disney+ (including Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder), and Disney may make some major announcements about future projects as well.

If you’ll be in Disney World for Disney+ Day, you may see some special characters out and about to celebrate the occasion. And don’t forget that Disney+ subscribers can enter the parks 30 minutes before opening time on that day as well.

Keep following AllEars for more updates on all the latest Disney news!

What’s your favorite holiday movie? Let us know in the comments.

