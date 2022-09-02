Samsung Throws Shade at Apple Ahead of iPhone 14 Launch: 'This Innovation Is Not Coming Soon to an iPhone Near You' – MacRumors

Ads

In a new ad, Samsung is throwing shade toward the lack of “innovation” on the iPhone while promoting features such as a 108-megapixel camera and 100x “Space Zoom” available in its latest devices.

The ad, titled “Buckle Up,” is aimed toward current ‌iPhone‌ users and promotes the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the new Z Flip 4, and features not available to ‌iPhone‌ customers. “Buckle up for Apple’s latest launch,” the ad says. “As you enter a world where heads will turn, just none in your direction.” A world where “the highest resolution in a smartphone will be in someone else’s pocket. And that epic moon shot that’s getting all the likes won’t be yours.” “This innovation is not coming soon to an ‌iPhone‌ near you,” the 30-second ad concludes.

The ad comes just six days ahead of Apple’s “Far Out” event, where it’s expected to announce the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Apple is planning major new features on the Pro camera systems for its higher-end devices, including an all-new 48-megapixel camera and possible 8K video recording. Alongside camera improvements, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ is rumored to feature an always-on display and a new pill-shape notch replacement.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

When will iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 be released? Here’s everything we know.

Apple on July 20 released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, bringing improvements to the live sports experience in the TV app and several bug fixes.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Apple is wrapping up work on the next-generation versions of iOS and iPadOS.

All we know about the next mainstream iPhone models.

Apple’s next high-end iPhone lineup.

The next Apple Watch.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source