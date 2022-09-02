Amazon Spring Sale: the best deals on laptops, iPads, iPhones, earbuds, monitors and more – Laptop Mag

Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.
Amazon’s Spring Sale is almost over — don’t miss it!
Amazon’s Spring Sale (opens in new tab) is almost over — closing at midnight tonight. Here are the best savings you can find!
The past 13 days have essentially a glorified Prime Day test run, with a slew of huge price cuts across laptops, headphones, smartphones and games.
It’s been popping off for a few years now and has remained relatively under the radar of savvy shoppers, in favour of bigger events in summer and towards the end of the year.
But really, this is the first real chance outside of specific shock deals (which I share in the Daily Deals update) to dive into a proper gadget and gaming sale.
Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love. With this reduction, it hits its lowest price (other cheaper prices didn’t take into account the £5 delivery charge).
Acer Nitro 5 bundle: was £849 now £699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Acer have gone hard on the specs here for a budget system — packing in a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. All of this with, bundled with a gaming headset and mouse for £150 saving makes a steal for gaming enthusiasts.
Amazon Kindle: was £69 now £39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The base model for any bookworms out there with a built-in front light and enough storage for thousands of books in a slim, compact design with an e-ink display for durability.
FIFA 22: was £69 now £29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you’ve been waiting for that FIFA discount that brings the game down to a great low price, this is it. Amazon just chopped the ultimate footie game down to below thirty quid.
Logitech StreamCam: was £139 now £74.99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Logitech StreamCam is one of the best webcams on the market and it’s now 46% off at Amazon, the lowest price we’ve ever seen it. With a contemporary design and high quality video, this webcam is ideal for streaming and video conferencing, perfect for the new modern way of working. It’s available in black at this price, or in white for an extra £5.
Microsoft Surface Pro 8: was £999 now £799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
At £200 off, the Surface Pro 8 is at its lowest price yet. Our new favorite 2-in-1 tablet, it scored a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars with us for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam. The tablet in this deal has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1145G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage.
Amazon Echo Buds (wireless charging case): was £109 now £69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Time to ditch those AirPods Pro! These Echo Buds provide the same impressive feature list, including ANC, deep, dynamic audio and 20 hours of battery, all in a package that is less than half the price.
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, M1 chip): was £749 now £719 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The big improvement in Apple’s M1 iPad Pro is of course the inclusion of its beasty M1 chip, which comes armed with a next-gen neural engine and more cores than you’d care to count for some insanely good performance.
Logitech G920: was £299 now £179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
A good budget racing sim wheel for all your Gran Turismo 7 needs — now at an even lower price! The Logitech G29 has a decently premium wheel with good force feedback.
Amazon Fire HD 8: was £89 now £54 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD8 features a gorgeously vivid display, a beefy 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, support for all your favourite streaming apps and all-day battery life.
Asus VivoBook 15: was £699 now £549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Now £150 off, this Asus VivoBook 15 is a steal when considering what it gets you. With a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop is a workhouse that will handle multi-tasking and workloads without a hitch.
Razer Seiren Mini: was £49 now £32 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you have limited desk space, but still want a microphone better than what your headset can offer you, don’t miss £17 off the Razer Seiren Mini. Enjoy the heavy-duty tilting stand to really make the most out of your space.
Bowers & Wilkins Beoplay EQ Wireless earbuds: was £349 now £249 @ Amazon
(opens in new tab)B&O’s latest earbuds are fantastic with top tier ANC, stunning hi-fidelity sound and exceptional craftsmanship. If you need a good upper-tier pair of earbuds, these are the ones to get at £100 off!
2020 Apple iPad Air: was £519.99 now £499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Reduced to clear, the previous gen iPad Air has more than enough power for most people. As you can read in our iPad Air review (opens in new tab), we’re huge fans of the sleek design, powerful A14 Bionic Chip and awesome battery life.
OnePlus Nord 5G: was £379 now £274 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
OnePlus is a go-to name for anyone looking for a flagship killer, and the Nord 5G doesn’t disappoint. A 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate up front, a quad camera setup round back with a 48MP main shooter and OIS, Snapdragon 765G CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, alongside a 4,100 mAh battery.
SanDisk Portable SSD 2TB: was £363 now £199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
A tiny portable SSD for some high-capacity fast storage on-the-go. Ideal if you’re keen to get a MacBook and don’t want to pay a tonne for the internal storage upgrades.
HP Chromebook 14: was £249 now £169 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Currently £80 off, the HP Chromebook 14 (opens in new tab)a-nd0001sa doesn’t sacrifice performance for the price. It packs a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen, 2.2-GHz AMD dual-core A4-9120U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and Radeon R4 GPU. It comes with 64GB SSD storage and tons of useful Chromebook Perks (opens in new tab).
Logitech Brio Stream 4k webcam: was £219 now £99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Drastically improve your webcam picture with a streamer-worthy camera in the Logitech Brio. Be the source of your work colleagues’ jealousy with a full 4K picture. Whatever your use case, the Logitech Brio produces a nice, clear picture in a sleek package.
MSI GE66 Raider: was £2,686 now £2,399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The MSI GE66 Raider is one of the best gaming laptops you can get your hands on. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics.
Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you’ll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn’t already.
