Best Anime NFT Projects & Popular Anime Art Collections 2022 – Infostor magazine

Ads

Home – NFTs – Best Anime NFT Projects & Popular Anime Art Collections 2022

Are you looking for the top Anime NFT Projects in 2022? Are you a passionate fan of the anime industry? Find out the popular Anime collections in 2022!

“Anime” generally refers to animation work originating from Japan regardless of the artistic style and production methods. Anime features distinct production methods that combine graphic art, cinematography, and characterization to entertain its viewers. Some examples of popular anime shows are Naruto and Dragon Ball Z.

The anime industry is lucrative, given that projections reveal up to 26.89 billion in 2022 revenue. Interestingly, NFTs is an acronym for Non-Fungible Tokens. It refers to digital collectibles such as art and music that are tradable between owners and possess distinguishing characteristics that can be verified on a blockchain.

Therefore, the concept of the top anime collections involves an overview of the best Anime NFT projects that offer NFT collections suitable to the preferences of anime viewers and fans of the anime industry. Today’s guide overviews the top Anime NFT collections in 2022.

If you are an anime lover that needs a brief overview of the top Anime NFT projects in 2022, then it is recommended that you consider the ten anime NFT collections outlined below.

Before you choose one of the top Anime NFT projects, there are several factors you have to consider. Some of these factors include the host blockchain where the Anime NFT resides, the fan base, the NFT user community of the NFT, and its use cases and utility. With this in mind, below, we present the list of the top Anime NFT collections in 2022.



With an unprecedented fan base of 326,000 Twitter followers, Karafuru remains one of the best Anime NFT projects in 2022 based on its trading volume, which on February 2022, peaked at $73,549,252 million in sales.

Indonesian-based Museum of Toys is credited with the creation of the Karafuru NFTs. Karafuru NFTs are a collection of 5,500 NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, noted for their unique and distinguishing characteristics. Karafuru NFTs were built from more than 1,000 trait combinations featuring 12 characters with different traits.

However, the important question remains what makes Karafuru one of the best Anime NFT collections? The answer is that an average Karafuru NFT sells at a minimum price of $1,100. More importantly, there will only be 5,500 Karafuru NFTs, which creates an artificial scarcity amongst its 3,675 unique owners and helps to drive up sale prices.

For instance, Karafuru #1780 fetched the owner almost $30,000. So, if you are an anime lover that wants to hop on the anime-metaverse space, fund your wallet and go for a Karafuru NFT.

Follow Karafuru NFT On Twitter



Azuki is one of the few digital brands ranked among the top Anime NFT projects in 2022. Azuki is a collection of 10,000 avatars with Anime themed designs. Owning an Azuki affords the owner several benefits, including access to live events, NFT drops, and streetwear collaborations.

Azuki’s considerable followership, which it garnered within a few months after its debut, is also a significant factor that qualifies Azuki to be ranked amongst the top NFT collections. And for anime lovers who might be interested in the financial index of an NFT before making a purchase decision, Azuki remains one of the top-rated Anime NFT collections in 2022, given that it has a solid net worth of $540 million.

Follow Azuki NFT On Twitter

3) 0N1 Force – Metaverse Inspired Anime NFT Project



0N1 forced NFT’s followership by several celebrities, such as Logan Paul, who spent over 100 ETH on one NFT, and contributed significantly to its brand and publicity. 0N1 Force features 7,777 generative side-profile characters with unique features, especially the 100 hand-drawn features that depict the characters defying all odds to fight for their existence.

0N1 Force NFT offers owners NFT PPP avatars that are anime-themed with several preferred traits at a solid floor price of 0.4 ETH, making it one of the best Anime NFT collections in 2022.

Follow 0N1 Force NFT On Twitter



Hikari resonates with science fiction and action-adventure themes, making it appealing to fans of popular anime shows like Naruto, Yasuke, and Dragon Ball Z. Hikari features a collection of 5,555 NFTs inspired by Anime and hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. The mint price of Hikari NFT is 0.09 ETH, and the modest price makes it an affordable addition to a user’s wallet.

Follow Hikari NFT On Twitter



several members of the anime community often rate Shonen Junk as an NFT collection that deepens the connection between owners of the NFT and the anime industry. Shonen Junk features a collection of 9,000 NFTs created by Figma and inspired by evolving characters and stories.

Shonen Junk’s collection also includes more than 200 traits uniquely inspired by Shonen. A modest floor price of $233.11 makes the Shonen Junk affordable, and this affordability is a factor that makes the Shonen Junk one of the best Anime NFT collections in 2022.

Follow Shonen Junk NFT On Twitter



Akuma’s origin’s goal of bridging the gap between the digital and physical world through its brand makes it one of the best anime collections in 2022. The concept of the Akuma Origins involves an army of 5,555 Yokai that exist on the Ethereum blockchain, which gives holders access to the realm through the portal.

The realm – which is Yokai’s metaverse – blurs the boundaries between the digital and physical world to create a phydigital world. Akuma Origin’s modest price of $233.09, its clear roadmap of utility and use cases, and its partnerships with exclusively anime communities contribute to its ranking as one of the top Anime NFTs projects in 2022.

Follow Akuma NFT On Twitter



Kiwami is a collection of 10,000 avatars designed in the metaverse for next-generation artists, developers, and rule-breakers.

Holders of the Kiwami Genesis NFT get exclusive access to Kiwami’s offerings and a chance to shape the collective future of the NFT. Kiwami Genesis offers a floor price of 0.12 ETH. This affordable price and Kiwami’s detailed roadmap for its anime-lover owners largely influenced its rating as one of the NFT Anime collections to look out for in 2022.

Follow Kiwami NFT On Twitter



Gaming enthusiasts who are anime lovers tend to rate Ragnarok as the top gaming-based Anime NFT collection. This is because Ragnarok is easily accessible by all browsers and effectively blends Web3, the metaverse, and gaming.

Ragnarok features a collection of 7,777 Ronin Zero NFTs, serving exclusive access to the RPG. Incentives that allow owners of the Ragnarok NFT to trade, earn and own real estate form the bulk of the reason why fans of Anime have noted Ragnarok as a top NFT collection that is anime-based.

Follow Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT On Twitter



As a new NFT project from Fabrik, Muri features 10,000 characters inspired by Anime, all equipped with characteristics that define Muri’s uniqueness. These 10,000 characters feature unique accessories, trendy fashion pieces, and weapons for defense.

Muri seeks to revolutionize the way NFT functions by improving the development of Anime NFT Art and developing better storylines that give Anime based NFTs a sense of purpose. More fundamentally, the fact that Muri crossed a daily volume of 9,600 ETH within seven days of launching affirms that it is an Anime NFT collection determined to rank as one of the best among several others.

Follow Muri NFT On Twitter



Anime lovers that are NFT enthusiasts and crypto-savvy attest that PXN Ghost Division is one of the best Anime NFT collections in 2022. The PXN Ghost Division features a collection of 10,000 GHOST NFT with utility and several use cases. Some use cases include exclusive access to NFT community chat rooms and a crypto marketplace known as the PXN Classifieds, where the sale or purchase of physical items is facilitated via cryptocurrency.

Follow PXN Ghost Division NFT On Twitter

The year 2022 has witnessed the launch of several Anime NFTs, such as Muri and ON1 Force NFT, qualifying as the top Anime NFT collections. It is expected that several NFT collections, such as Karafuru, Muri, Azuki, and PXN Ghost Division, would model an ideal Anime NFT collection for upcoming projects that want to launch their collections.

However, in the long run, it is expected that the growing involvement of Anime in NFTs would create stiff market competition for dominance and followership between several NFT collections.

Article by Infostor.com (c).

Infostor.com © 2022. All rights reserved.

source