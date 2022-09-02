Analyst Warns of Increased Bitcoin Volatility as Futures Traders Step In – CryptoPotato

Ads

Volatility might be increasing in the short term as futures traders pile in and drive open interest up on the latest push of BTC to $20K.

Bitcoin’s price spiked above $20,000 earlier today, and even though it’s currently trading below this level, the cryptocurrency charts gains of 1.4% over the past 24 hours. Now, on-chain analysts warn of enhanced incoming volatility.

This means that long and short traders are almost in balance. Leverage added to both sides (long and short) and will increase volatility in the near term.



Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato’s editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over four years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi’s passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn’t looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping. Contact George: LinkedIn



