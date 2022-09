iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro and AirPods Pro 2 rumour round-up [SyrupCast 263] – MobileSyrup

Ads

On this week’s SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Bennett break down everything they expect to see revealed at Apple’s upcoming September 7th ‘Far Out’ event, including the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro, 2nd-gen AirPods Pro and more.

For more on what we expect to see at Apple’s big fall event, check out this round-up story.

As always, you can watch the podcast below, on YouTube or listen on your favourite podcast platform.

