Ethereum Price Prediction: RSI extreme oversold levels should provide support to ETH – FXStreet

Ads

Akash Girimath

FXStreet Follow Following

UPDATE: Ethereum price prediction continues to be a high-risk activity as the second-biggest cryptocurrency continues to fall. ETH price dropped to $1,100 during the Asian trading session on Tuesday and has since bounced back to levels around $1,200 in the European session. The fast pace at which Ethereum price was dropping during the weekend and Monday on a mixture of market-wide risk-off moves and intrinsic issues tide to the problems with Celsius and the Staked Ethereum (stETH) de-peg seems to have faded a bit. In the current crypto market bloodbath, pointing at an alternative scenario is a very risky proposition, but having stated that, a bullish retracement on ETH could be due in the near term as the Relative Strength Index is at oversold levels not seen since 2019, when the main altcoin traded at $120. According to Tony Montpeirous, crypto analyst at FXStreet, ETH price would need to breach $1,570 for bulls to come back with some confidence.

GM

Just took a look at the $ETH chart… pic.twitter.com/l1qzWtOnR2

Bitcoin price has crashed quite a bit over the weekend, taking Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins with it. The cause of this brutal market downswing seems to be two-fold – fears around the solvency of the Celsius Network and the CPI announcement.

Celsius is a crypto-based lender and major holder of Staked Ethereum (stETH), which is Ethereum staked on the Lido platform, which is a 1:1 backed peg of ETH. Due to sudden redemptions, the peg between stETH and ETH has started to decouple significantly.

The imbalance is now causing a bank run on Celsius Network. While this is one background factor destabilizing markets, the other is the CPI inflation (Consumer Price Index) announcement on June 10, which is triggering a crash over the weekend and causing markets to cascade.

… $stETH @ 5% discount. Liquidation domino at <0.90 pic.twitter.com/mPy33tvH0h

Earlier today, Celsius Network announced that it will be pausing all withdrawals, swaps, and transfers between accounts. This announcement has caused many to speculate about what this might really mean for Celsius.

Cobie, the host of the UpOnly podcast tweeted,

I guess now you have to hope that they’re not bankrupt but they just put too much of customer funds into illiquid/locked places — eg on beacon chain

Then maybe they can wait it out and pay users back

But if they lost everything then gg I guess

Bitcoin price has crashed 17% since June 10 after opening at $30,0082. This downswing has pushed BTC to breach the smaller bear flag pattern, which forecasts a 30% crash to $20,560. Interestingly, the same chart also shows that the larger bear flag projects a similar target of $20,002.

While the crash seems to have paused, investors need to be cautious as a continuation could plummet BTC lower.



BTC/USD 1-day chart

Although unlikely, if Bitcoin price produces a daily candlestick close above the $52,000 level, it will create a higher high from a macro perspective and invalidate the bearish thesis. In such a case, Bitcoin price could climb higher to $60,000.

Ethereum price set a bear flag in late April and breached the lower trend line on May 4. Since then, ETH has crashed 52% to reach the forecasted target at $1,305. As the altcoin trades around this level, investors need to be patient with buying the dip or opening long positions.

This crash has breached the $1,401 weekly support level and flipped it into a resistance barrier. A continuation of the downtrend that breaks down the $1,305 level could trigger a 20% nosedive to the immediate foothold present at $1,050.



ETH/USD 1-day chart

If buyers step in and purchase ETH at a discounted price, however, there is a chance for recovery. A quick flip of the $1,401 hurdle into a support level will indicate a resurgence of bullish momentum. This development could see Ethereum price attempt a rally to $1,730.

Ripple price breached a bearish pennant, another bearish continuation pattern on June 10. This development caused the XRP price to crash 16% in the three subsequent daily candlesticks. As the remittance token trades at $0.325, the risk of a further crash lingers.

This technical formation forecasts a 42% crash to $0.221, and considering the current position, Ripple price could see a 32% drop. However, this move will not be a sudden crash due to the $0.250 and $0.302 support levels.



XRP/USD 1-day chart

While things are looking relatively less bearish for Ripple price, a recovery above $0.578 will be necessary for bulls to breathe a sigh of relief. A daily candlestick close above $0.657 will invalidate the bearish thesis by creating a higher high.



Ads

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Robinhood announced Cardano’s listing on its exchange platform, fueling a bullish sentiment among ADA holders. Two key exchanges added support for Cardano ahead of a milestone event in the Ethereum-killer altcoin.

XRP price shows an ascending triangle formation, hinting at a bullish breakout. However, the altcoin is at a point where it could turn either way. Hence, investors must wait for double confirmation before jumping on this bullish trade.

Solana price has been on a downtrend since August 14 and has recently started showing signs of a recovery. However, investors should wait for a confirmation before jumping on hopeful attempts.

Shiba Inu price shows an uptick in social media dominance. One hundred thirty million dormant tokens have recently entered the circulating supply. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.00001700

Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source